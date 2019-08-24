Technology News
loading

The Mandalorian Trailer Sets Up the First Live-Action Star Wars Series

It seems to push the franchise towards more adult territory.

By | Updated: 24 August 2019 12:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Mandalorian Trailer Sets Up the First Live-Action Star Wars Series

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian trailer

Highlights
  • The Mandalorian release date is November 12 on Disney+
  • First trailer goes for a more atmospheric look
  • Jon Favreau is creator, showrunner of The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian trailer is here. At Disney's D23 Expo in California on Friday, Lucasfilm released the first trailer for the first live-action Star Wars series — The Mandalorian — which gives us our first proper look at what the Jon Favreau-created show will look like. The one-and-a-half minute Mandalorian trailer is largely silent, instead aiming to give Star Wars fans an atmospheric look at the show's setting and its characters. Set a few years after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian follows “a lone gunfighter (Pedro Pascal) in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the New Republic's authority.”

The first Mandalorian trailer opens with Stormtrooper helmets on spikes, a stark image for a franchise that has always tried to be family friendly. We then see a spaceship, belonging to the title character, fly over a forest, before he walks into a cantina and meets with bounty hunter guild leader Greef Carga (Carl Weathers). The spaceship then flies over a barren, broken landscape. Cut to glimpses of former Rebel Shock Trooper Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Giancarlo Esposito's villainous character, a bunch of aliens, and a row of what looks like Shadow Stormtroopers lining up as a firing squad.

 

The trailer for The Mandalorian then ratchets up a gear and shows off its action sequences, including a speeder bike and an AT-AT at night-time, two spaceships duking it out, and the Mandalorian using a large laser blaster to take out enemies, while being assisted by what looks like his droid companion. In a different scene, the Mandalorian ends up in a Mexican standoff with Stormtroopers. The first dialogue in the trailer for the Star Wars series appears after the one-minute mark, as Werner Herzog's character says: “Bounty hunting is a complicated profession.”

In addition to Pascal, Weathers, Carano, Esposito, and Herzog, The Mandalorian cast includes Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Bill Burr, Mark Boone Junior, Ming-Na Wen, and the voice of Taika Waititi. Waititi has also directed The Mandalorian episodes alongside Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), actress Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and Deborah Chow (Reign).

The Mandalorian premieres November 12 on Disney+, the same day as the streaming service's launch date in Canada, Netherlands, and the US. There's no word on the release platform for the series in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Mandalorian, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, Disney, D23 Expo, Jon Favreau, Disney Plus
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Amazon's Audible Sued by Top US Publishers for Copyright Infringement
Honor Smartphones
The Mandalorian Trailer Sets Up the First Live-Action Star Wars Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Sale Offers Announced in India
  3. Does Xiaomi Really Want to Sell Its Android One Phones?
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Elon Musk Called to Step Down as Tesla CEO by Top Investor
  6. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  7. LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 Lightweight Laptops Launched in India
  8. Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G in Select Circles
  9. Zomato CEO Taunts Restaurant Association Chief as Discounts Row Continues
  10. Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. The Mandalorian Trailer Sets Up the First Live-Action Star Wars Series
  2. Amazon's Audible Sued by Top US Publishers for Copyright Infringement
  3. Delhi Lt. Governor Launches 'QR Code Scheme' Safety Feature for Commuters on Himmat Plus App
  4. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  5. Motorola One Action With Ultra Wide-Angle Action Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Stadia: Cloud Gaming Faces Challenges as Google Prepares for Launch
  7. Qualcomm Wins a Pause in Enforcement of US FTC Ruling
  8. NRAI Hits Back at Zomato CEO With #ZoGoisNoGo Campaign
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Sale Offers Announced in India
  10. Bose Portable Home Speaker With Google Assistant and Alexa Support Launched, Promises 360-Degree Sound and Deep Bass
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.