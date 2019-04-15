Technology News

The Mandalorian — Logo, First-Look Photos of Live-Action Star Wars Series

, 15 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Mandalorian — Logo, First-Look Photos of Live-Action Star Wars Series

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal in first-ever live-action Star Wars series

Highlights

The Mandalorian is out November 12 on Disney+

Gina Carano, Carl Weathers’ characters revealed

Pedro Pascal’s spaceship is called The Razorcrest

At Star Wars Celebration in Chicago over the weekend, The Mandalorian creator and showrunner Jon Favreau (Iron Man) gave fans a peek at the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, including the logo and first-look photos along with details about its primary characters, the protagonist's spaceship, the timeline, and the number of episodes: eight. Audience members were also treated to some exclusive footage, which Disney hasn't released online. Also present on stage alongside Favreau were cast members Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and executive producer Dave Filoni, who has directed the pilot.

Pascal (Narcos, Game of Thrones) is playing the title character, who is described as “a mysterious lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.” On stage, Pascal added: “Some might say he has questionable moral character, which is in line with some of our best Westerns.”

Carano (Deadpool) stars in The Mandalorian as “an ex-Rebel shock trooper” named Kara Dune, who is “a bit of a loner — which isn't a far stretch — and [is] having a bit of trouble reintegrating [herself] into society.” Shock troopers were elite soldiers part of the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars.

Lastly, Carl Weathers (Rocky) plays Greef Karga, the head of a group of bounty hunters, who is on the lookout for someone to fetch a valuable MacGuffin. Naturally, he comes across Pascal's Mandalorian character. Weathers added on stage: “The Mando does what needs to be done.”

The Mandalorian's spaceship is called The Razorcrest, for which Favreau & Co. built a miniature version, in honour of the original trilogy's practical effects.

And the show's events are set five years after Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, which makes it 25 years prior to Episode VII – The Force Awakens. On stage at Star Wars Celebration, Favreau said he was interested in the question, ‘What happens after the celebration of the fall of the Empire?'

In addition to Pascal, Carano, and Weathers, the cast of the Star Wars series includes Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), director Werner Herzog, Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), and Nick Nolte (The Prince of Tides). Filoni is one of five announced directors of the eight episodes of The Mandalorian, alongside the likes of Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), actress Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and Deborah Chow (Reign).

The Mandalorian will release November 12 on Disney+. There's no word on when and where the Star Wars series will air in India.

the mandalorian star wars logo Star Wars The Mandalorian logo

The official logo for The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars series
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

the mandalorian star wars gina carano Star Wars The Mandalorian Gina Carano

Gina Carano as Kara Dune in Star Wars series The Mandalorian
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

the mandalorian star wars carl weathers Star Wars The Mandalorian Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga in Star Wars series The Mandalorian
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

the mandalorian star wars pedro pascal Pedro Pascal Star Wars The Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal as the unnamed gunfighter in Star Wars series The Mandalorian
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Mandalorian, Star Wars, Jon Favreau, Pedro Pascal, Lucasfilm, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Windows 10 May 2019 Update Now Available to Download Through Microsoft’s Media Creation Tool
Redmi Note 6 Pro
The Mandalorian — Logo, First-Look Photos of Live-Action Star Wars Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo V11
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Tipped for May 14
  2. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on April 24
  3. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, More Get Discounts on Flipkart
  4. Here Are All the Phones That Became More Affordable This Month
  5. This Is How You Can Get the Windows 10 May 2019 Update Right Now
  6. How to Watch Game of Thrones Season 8 in Your Country
  7. Realme 3 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB of RAM
  8. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2
  9. Realme 3 Pro Teased by Flipkart, Camera Samples Revealed
  10. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.