Love Star Wars? Here's some good news: The Mandalorian season 3 is reportedly already in the works. While Disney+ has yet to announce an exact start date for The Mandalorian season 2 — it's going to be sometime in October this year — creator, showrunner, and executive producer Jon Favreau has been “writing season 3 for a while” and the art department has been creating concepts “for the past few weeks”. But with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forcing a pause on film productions globally, it's unclear when The Mandalorian season 3 can enter production. Though they will be ready for it.

Variety brings word of the potential renewal of The Mandalorian for season 3, claiming two people familiar with the matter told it that the first-ever live-action Star Wars series started pre-production on April 20 on the next season. If you're wondering why Disney-owned Lucasfilm is working on The Mandalorian season 3 six months prior to the start of season 2, that's because they need “such a huge lead time” to deliver what costs $15 million per episode, on par with the later seasons of the mega-hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

There's no word on what to expect from The Mandalorian season 3, given we know little about season 2 in the first place. At the end of season 1, Mando (Pedro Pascal) was tasked with discovering Baby Yoda's origins — or the Child, as it's officially called — and reuniting him with its kind, which means a search for its home planet. Additionally, Rosario Dawson will appear in a guest role as Anakin Skywalker's apprentice Ahsoka Tano, from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Behind the scenes, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, actor Carl Weathers, and Favreau serve as directors.

The Mandalorian season 3 will likely release in 2021. Season 2 arrives in October on Disney+ Hotstar. It's not expected to be delayed by the pandemic, as it wrapped filming at the start of March.

