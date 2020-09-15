Technology News
The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Finds the Mando Looking for the Jedi

And it’s got a bunch of Baby Yoda moments.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 September 2020 21:30 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian season 2

Highlights
  • The Mandalorian season 2 begins October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • First trailer for season 2 introduces a Cyclops called Gore Keresh
  • None of the major new cast additions seen in season 2 trailer

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer has flown in. Disney+ and Lucasfilm have unveiled the first trailer for the second season of the Star Wars series, created by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal in the lead. In The Mandalorian season 2, the titular bounty hunter will continue his journey with the most famous new character of 2019 — Baby Yoda — as they take on new and old enemies, including Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and rely on allies in Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). There's no sign of new cast members — played by Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff, Temeura Morrison, and Timothy Olyphant — in The Mandalorian season 2 trailer.

We open on a dirt-coloured planet and as another blue-coloured planet zooms into view, Mando's spaceship Razor Crest drifts in. Later, we're given an exchange between Mando (Pascal) and the Armorer (Emily Swallow) about reuniting Baby Yoda with its kind, some of which was also part of The Mandalorian season 1. The Armorer speaks about great battles between “Mandalore the Great” and the Jedi, described as “an order of sorcerers”.

We get a blink-and-you-miss-it glance at a hooded character played by Sasha Banks, though it's unclear if that means she's a Jedi. When Mando wonders if he'll have to deliver Baby Yoda to his supposed enemy, the Armorer repeats the traditional words: “This is the way.”

mandalorian s2 trailer sasha banks 1 Mandalorian season 2

Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian season 2
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

The rest of The Mandalorian season 2 trailer is made up of glimpses of action sequences and a Cyclops named Gore Keresh who tells the Mando: “You know this is no place for a child,” to which he responds: “Wherever I go, he goes.” Keresh's colleagues — seemingly — corner the Mando, who reveals a new blue-light indicator on his arm that instructs Baby Yoda to shut his shell and secure himself.

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer then puts in Baby Yoda's perspective, as we only hear the Mando taking out everyone who dared to point a blaster at him.

Behind the scenes, Favreau is the showrunner and head writer. He has also directed The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1. Other directors include Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez. Favreau also serves as executive producer along with Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

The Mandalorian season 2 premières October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.

