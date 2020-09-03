Technology News
The Mandalorian Season 2 Premieres October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 September 2020 10:40 IST
The Mandalorian Season 2 Premieres October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian season 2

Highlights
  • The Mandalorian season 2 to air new episodes weekly
  • Season 1 has 15 nominations at the 2020 Emmys
  • Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff new to The Mandalorian cast

The Mandalorian season 2 release date has been set. New episodes of the second season of the Pedro Pascal-led Star Wars series will begin airing October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Indonesia, and Disney+ wherever available. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected many Disney+ originals, including Marvel Cinematic Universe series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Mandalorian season 2 had wrapped production at the start of March. That's why it'll meet its planned October return date. Good for Disney+, given the raging success The Mandalorian has been.

“This is the day. New episodes start streaming [October] 30 on [Disney Plus],” the official Twitter account of The Mandalorian posted on Wednesday evening, with the official Star Wars Twitter account following up a minute later. Both tweets feature a new blue-tinted version of The Mandalorian logo, unlike the orange hues that were omnipresent on The Mandalorian season 1 logo. It's unclear if that's simply to differentiate the two seasons or whether it means something for The Mandalorian season 2.

There are big expectations from the second season of the Star Wars series, what with the critical and commercial reception that was showered on the first season. At the centre of it all was Baby Yoda, who launched a thousand memes after The Mandalorian's premiere on Disney+ last year. The first season wasn't officially available in India until the beta launch of Disney+ on Hotstar back in March, but that didn't stop Baby Yoda from going worldwide. It was on our best memes list too. The Mandalorian season 2 will air weekly in 4K HDR on Disney+ Hotstar, with the platform getting the necessary upgrades last month.

The Mandalorian also got Disney+ its first-ever nominations at the Emmys, and the first time that a new platform has garnered a “Best Series” nod in its first year. The Mandalorian has a total of 15 nominations at the 2020 Emmys, slated to take place later in September, which means it might be an Emmy-winning series before season 2 arrives at the end of October.

And when it does arrive, The Mandalorian season 2 will also have some new faces on board, including Rosario Dawson (Luke Cage) as Anakin Skywalker's Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galatica) as Mandalore's former ruler Bo-Katan Kryze, Temuera Morrison (Once Were Warriors) as Boba Fett, and Timothy Olyphant (Justified) as former slave Cobb Vanth.

Behind the scenes, Jon Favreau continues as showrunner and writer. He has also directed an episode this time around, alongside other newcomers in Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), and cast member Carl Weathers, and the returning Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The Mandalorian season 2 premieres October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Indonesia, and Disney+ around the world.

