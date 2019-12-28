Technology News
loading

The Mandalorian Season 2 Coming Fall 2020 on Disney+

While a second instalment of The Mandalorian was widely expected, we have finally got a release timetable.

By | Updated: 28 December 2019 10:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Mandalorian Season 2 Coming Fall 2020 on Disney+

Photo Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Mandalorian drew to a close on streaming platform Disney+ on Friday

Highlights
  • The Mandalorian introduced the world to Baby Yoda
  • Impossibly cute creature officially called "The Child"
  • Disney believes The Mandalorian is the beginning of endless set of tales

The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars television series which introduced the world to Baby Yoda, has been confirmed for a second season. Creator Jon Favreau posted the news on Twitter Friday, the same day the first season drew to a close on streaming platform Disney+.

"Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020," wrote Favreau, along with an image of a troll-like green space alien.

While a second instalment was widely expected -- Favreau had openly discussed working on it before "The Mandalorian" even launched -- the release date was welcomed by "Star Wars" fans.

 

The hit series follows a mysterious bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) who roams the galaxy's lawless outer reaches looking for mercenary work.

During the first season he formed an unlikely bond with a small, impossibly cute creature officially called "The Child," but dubbed Baby Yoda by its legions of online fans.

The mischievous, wide-eyed tyke has launched thousands of memes, knocked Democratic presidential candidates off the top of news searches, and drawn devoted praise from Hollywood A-listers.

Its online nickname stems from its obvious resemblance to Yoda from the original trilogy. But as "Mandalorian" is set years after those films, it appears to be a new character.

"Like he had any choice. Had Baby Yoda not been given another season, social media bounty hunters would have encased Jon (Favreau) in Carbonite," tweeted industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

The news comes as Star Wars film "The Rise of Skywalker" dominates movie theatre box offices around the world.

Despite poor reviews, the conclusion to the decades-spanning Skywalker saga of films has already taken $572 million worldwide since its release last week, Disney said Friday.

Disney boss Bob Iger told AFP at the film's premiere this month that the success of "Mandalorian" was crucial to the franchise's future.

"As 'Mandalorian' points out, this is just the beginning of what could be an endless set of tales told from galaxies far, far away," he said.

"'The Mandalorian' has given us the ability to be even a little bit more patient (releasing new films) because we feel we're serving 'Star Wars' fans.

"And that gives us, I think, the luxury of being even more methodical about this."

The Mandalorian Is the First TV Show That Actually Looks Like a Movie, and That Might Be a Problem

Disney+: Everything You Get for $7-a-Month Subscription

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney Plus, The Mandalorian Season 2, Star Wars Universe, Star Wars
Internet Shutdowns Costing Telecom Operators Crores in Lost Revenue

Related Stories

The Mandalorian Season 2 Coming Fall 2020 on Disney+
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  2. Realme X50 5G Teased to Include a Side Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Airtel Reduces Rs. 558 Prepaid Recharge Plan Validity, Now Lasts 56 Days
  4. NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions
  5. IIT Delhi Files 150 Patents in 2019, Highest Ever in a Year
  6. Ghost Stories, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dracula, and More on Netflix in January 2020
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Donald Trump Officially Launches New US Space Force
  10. Vivo V17 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. The Mandalorian Season 2 Coming Fall 2020 on Disney+
  2. Internet Shutdowns Costing Telecom Operators Crores in Lost Revenue
  3. Spotify to Suspend Political Advertising in 2020
  4. NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions
  5. UK Competition Regulator to Dig Deeper Into Amazon-Deliveroo Deal
  6. YouTube Introduces New Tools to Help Creators Deal With Copyright Claims
  7. Wikimedia Foundation Expresses Worry Over India's Proposed Intermediary Rules
  8. Dish TV Launches New SD, HD Combo Packages for Bengali Subscribers
  9. Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold 2 Rumoured to Launch on February 11
  10. Realme X50 5G to Feature Side Fingerprint Sensor, Offer Two Day Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.