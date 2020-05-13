Technology News
loading

The Mandalorian Season 2: Katee Sackhoff Said to Reprise Bo-Katan Kryze in Live-Action

Sackhoff previously voiced Bo-Katan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 May 2020 11:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Mandalorian Season 2: Katee Sackhoff Said to Reprise Bo-Katan Kryze in Live-Action

Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Netflix, Disney/Lucasfilm

Katee Sackhoff, and Bo-Katan Kryze

Highlights
  • The Mandalorian season 2 to release in October on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Sackhoff new to cast alongside Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison
  • Bo-Katan is a Mandalorian warrior with ties to the Darksaber

After Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett, The Mandalorian season 2 has reportedly added another previously-known Star Wars character in Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian warrior introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 4. Katee Sackhoff, who voiced Bo-Katan in both The Clone Wars and the animated series Star Wars Rebels, will reprise her role on The Mandalorian season 2, making the transition to live-action. Bo-Katan once had possession of the Darksaber, the unique black-bladed lightsaber that was shown in the hands of Moff Gideon at the end of The Mandalorian season 1.

/Film was the first to bring word of Sackhoff's casting as a live-action version of Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian season 2, with Deadline confirming it shortly after. Neither Disney-owned Lucasfilm nor Sackhoff's representatives have commented. Sackhoff filmed her scenes in February, according to /Film, during the last leg of shooting on The Mandalorian season 2, one of the few productions that managed to finish before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic threw a spanner in the works. Post-production is happening remotely on The Mandalorian season 2, and no delay is expected.

Bo-Katan was originally part of the terrorist group Death Watch, which overthrew the pacifist regime of Bo-Katan's sister, Duchess Satine Kryze, on the planet Mandalore — repeatedly shown in The Mandalorian season 1 — with the help of Sith Lord Darth Maul and Death Watch leader Pre Vizsla. (Trivia: Vizsla was voiced by The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau.) But after Maul knocked off Vizsla and installed a puppet leader, Bo-Katan sought the help of the Jedi and the Galactic Republic to regain control of Mandalore. This led to a civil war.

Less than a year late, the Republic laid siege to Mandalore and drove out Maul. Bo-Katan became Regent of Mandalore, but then lost her position after Emperor Palpatine demolished the Republic and assumed his authoritarian position. This led to a second civil war on Mandalore, and Bo-Katan then came into possession of the Darksaber. Bo-Katan's life is not known after this moment, except that she lost the Darksaber during the Great Purge, when most of the Mandalorians were killed, as referenced in The Mandalorian season 1. This might be explored in season 2, with this new casting.

The Mandalorian season 2 arrives in October on Disney+ Hotstar.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian Season 2, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Coronavirus Consipracy-Theory Video Shows Challenges for Big Tech
Instagram Brings New Features to Combat Bullying, Shuts Down Lite App

Related Stories

The Mandalorian Season 2: Katee Sackhoff Said to Reprise Bo-Katan Kryze in Live-Action
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched
  4. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Vivo V19 Review
  6. BSNL Now Allows ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network
  7. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of RedX Postpaid Plan: All Details
  8. Tata Sky Binge+ Price in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: All Details
  9. iPhone 12 Series Price, Storage Options, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme TV Surface on the Company’s Site in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme to Unveil 8 New Products Including TWS Earbuds, Smartphones, Power Bank at May 25 Event
  2. Instagram Brings New Features to Combat Bullying, Shuts Down Lite App
  3. Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2: Price, Specifications Compared
  4. The Mandalorian Season 2: Katee Sackhoff Said to Reprise Bo-Katan Kryze in Live-Action
  5. Aarogya Setu App Crosses 10 Crore Registered Users Mark in 41 Days of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price, Specifications Leaked, Galaxy Fold 2 Colour Options Tipped
  7. Facebook to Pay $52 Million Settlement for Trauma to Content Reviewers
  8. Motorola Edge+ Will Receive Android 12 OS Update, Company Confirms After Backlash
  9. Twitter Says Many Employees May Work Remotely 'Forever'
  10. Facebook Reports Spike in Takedowns of Hate Speech, Terrorism
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com