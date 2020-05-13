After Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett, The Mandalorian season 2 has reportedly added another previously-known Star Wars character in Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian warrior introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 4. Katee Sackhoff, who voiced Bo-Katan in both The Clone Wars and the animated series Star Wars Rebels, will reprise her role on The Mandalorian season 2, making the transition to live-action. Bo-Katan once had possession of the Darksaber, the unique black-bladed lightsaber that was shown in the hands of Moff Gideon at the end of The Mandalorian season 1.

/Film was the first to bring word of Sackhoff's casting as a live-action version of Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian season 2, with Deadline confirming it shortly after. Neither Disney-owned Lucasfilm nor Sackhoff's representatives have commented. Sackhoff filmed her scenes in February, according to /Film, during the last leg of shooting on The Mandalorian season 2, one of the few productions that managed to finish before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic threw a spanner in the works. Post-production is happening remotely on The Mandalorian season 2, and no delay is expected.

Bo-Katan was originally part of the terrorist group Death Watch, which overthrew the pacifist regime of Bo-Katan's sister, Duchess Satine Kryze, on the planet Mandalore — repeatedly shown in The Mandalorian season 1 — with the help of Sith Lord Darth Maul and Death Watch leader Pre Vizsla. (Trivia: Vizsla was voiced by The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau.) But after Maul knocked off Vizsla and installed a puppet leader, Bo-Katan sought the help of the Jedi and the Galactic Republic to regain control of Mandalore. This led to a civil war.

Less than a year late, the Republic laid siege to Mandalore and drove out Maul. Bo-Katan became Regent of Mandalore, but then lost her position after Emperor Palpatine demolished the Republic and assumed his authoritarian position. This led to a second civil war on Mandalore, and Bo-Katan then came into possession of the Darksaber. Bo-Katan's life is not known after this moment, except that she lost the Darksaber during the Great Purge, when most of the Mandalorians were killed, as referenced in The Mandalorian season 1. This might be explored in season 2, with this new casting.

The Mandalorian season 2 arrives in October on Disney+ Hotstar.

