NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Lion King’s First Trailer Recreates the Most Iconic Scenes

, 23 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Lion King’s First Trailer Recreates the Most Iconic Scenes

Highlights

  • The Lion King will release July 19, 2019
  • Jon Favreau is the director on the remake
  • James Earl Jones returns to voice Mufasa

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for Jon Favreau's remake of The Lion King, which banks on the popularity of iconic scenes and the immediately-recognisable voice of James Earl Jones as Mufasa, recreating them from the original in photorealistic and crisper fashion. It also includes a peek at Mount Kilimanjaro and dozens of animal species found in the African savannah, including elephants, giraffes, zebras, and wildebeests among others.

“Everything the light touches is our kingdom,” Mufasa narrates over the footage. “But a king's time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day, the sun will set on my time here, and will rise with you as the new king.” He's referring, of course, to his son and the protagonist Simba (Donald Glover), who is seen but not heard in the first Lion King trailer. In fact, Jones is the only one with any dialogue here.

 

Disney has assembled a well-known voice cast for the live-action remake, and the trailer makes that point by showcasing some of those names, individually, on just a black screen. In addition to Glover and Jones, there's Seth Rogen as the warthog Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as the meerkat Timon, John Oliver as the hornbill Zazu, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Keegan-Michael Key as the hyena Kamari, and John Kani as the mandrill Rafiki.

While Favreau's adaptation of The Jungle Book was a live-action film to some degree, The Lion King remake is not a live-action film at all, actually. There are no humans in this story and hence, it simply uses only the computer-generated photorealistic animation techniques used on The Jungle Book.

The Lion King is slated to release July 19, 2019 in cinemas worldwide.

the lion king poster The Lion King poster

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Lion King, Disney, Jon Favreau
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
US Asks Allies to Avoid Huawei Equipment: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Launch Offers Detailed: Jio Cashback and More
Pricee
The Lion King’s First Trailer Recreates the Most Iconic Scenes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally
  4. Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display
  5. Reliance Jio to Take Over as Service Provider for Railways From January 1
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review
  7. Realme U1 Benchmark Scores Teased, Selfie Camera Samples Released
  8. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  9. OnePlus 6T Gets Optimised Image Processing and More With OxygenOS 9.0.6
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.