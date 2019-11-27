Technology News
loading

The Irishman Is Netflix's Biggest Movie. Why Isn't It Playing in Indian Cinemas?

Because Netflix seemingly didn’t bother.

By | Updated: 27 November 2019 18:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Irishman Is Netflix's Biggest Movie. Why Isn't It Playing in Indian Cinemas?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in The Irishman

Highlights
  • The Irishman release date in India is November 27 on Netflix
  • PVR says 56-day Indian theatrical window is ‘sacrosanct’
  • Netflix agreed to 26-day window for The Irishman in select markets

The Irishman — the new Martin Scorsese film starring the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci among others — is out now on Netflix. With a reported production budget of $160 million (about Rs. 1,150 crores) and a runtime of nearly three and a half hours, it is arguably the biggest movie and by far, the longest one, produced by the world's biggest streaming service. It's also one of its best, with a 96 percent rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. But if you were hoping to catch the epic crime drama on the big screen in India, well, your options are non-existent. (Unless you're capable of time travel, which we'll get to in a minute.) So whose fault is it, Netflix or India's big cinema chains?

PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani told Gadgets 360 on Wednesday that the eight-week — or 56 days, if you prefer — theatrical window is “sacrosanct” in India. (Amazon has pushed it down to four weeks for some South Indian movies that it didn't produce.) Gianchandani noted the 56-day window is already shorter than the 90-day window that applies to most of North America and Europe. And because PVR knew Netflix's position on theatrical windows, “there was no direct engagement. I've personally spoken to a few people in Netflix in Los Angeles office. But we knew what their position is, they knew what our position is, so we never really got down to negotiating anything.”

“Anything less than eight weeks is not doable from theatrical perspective,” Gianchandani said, and added in a jab at Netflix: “It's being followed by all studios. With Amazon [original movies], because they have been adhering to windows, there is no problem.” Gianchandani noted that the likes of Oscar-winning Manchester by the Sea were released in theatres; not in India, albeit for reasons different from The Irishman. Gianchandani said PVR Cinemas is open to screen films made by streaming services as long as they adhere to India's eight-week theatrical window. Netflix agreed to a 26-day theatrical window for The Irishman, which released November 1 in select cinemas in the US, the UK, Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Spain.

PVR might be India's biggest cinema chain but it's not the only big player. Cinépolis didn't respond, though the cinema chain declined to screen Oscar-winning Roma — made by Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón — in its home country of Mexico last year, because it wanted a longer window than Netflix was willing to offer. And in a statement to Gadgets 360, INOX's chief programming officer Rajender Singh Jyala said: “INOX follows the globally-honoured and a well-set theatrical window phenomenon, which lends sustainability to the content and brings value to the content creator. As far as The Irishman is concerned, the makers of the film did not reach out to us for screening in India.”

It's strange that Netflix didn't even bother to try and get The Irishman in cinemas across India, considering the stars at its disposal: Scorsese, De Niro, and Pacino to name. After all, most Scorsese movies, including even his passion project Silence — which failed to recover its modest budget globally — have been released in Indian theatres in the past. Moreover, The Irishman deserves to be seen on the big screen, as this correspondent can attest from his experience at the 2019 Mumbai Film Festival — colloquially known as MAMI — where Netflix presented it alongside five other original titles. If you're capable of time travel, this is where your skills come in.

Netflix's streaming-first approach does a lot of good, but it's a shame — and a huge disappointment for film-lovers — every time a film like The Irishman doesn't grace the big screen. Netflix did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Irishman, Netflix
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue Colour Variant to Launch in India Tomorrow, Xiaomi Teases
Honor Smartphones
The Irishman Is Netflix's Biggest Movie. Why Isn't It Playing in Indian Cinemas?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung’s Android 10 Roadmap Tips Rollout to Begin in January Next Year
  2. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  3. Redmi K30 Hands-On Image, Key Specifications, and Price Leaked
  4. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  5. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  6. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  7. Huawei Launches Smart Screen V75 4K TV, Sound X Smart Speaker
  8. Watch a Free Movie in India Each Week With This New Subscription
  9. Infinix Band 5 With 24x7 Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  10. Why Netflix's Biggest Movie Isn't Playing in Indian Cinemas
#Latest Stories
  1. The Irishman Is Netflix's Biggest Movie. Why Isn't It Playing in Indian Cinemas?
  2. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2019 Announced: Deals, Offers on Mobile Phones, TVs, Laptops, and More Previewed
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue Colour Variant to Launch in India Tomorrow, Xiaomi Teases
  4. Redmi K30 Live Image Leaked Again, Alleged Key Specifications and Pricing Surface Online Too
  5. OnePlus 7T Had a Gold Variant in the Works That Was Never Released
  6. Nokia-Branded Flipkart Smart TVs India Launch Date Set for December 5
  7. Huawei Nova 6 5G Geekbench Listing Tips Kirin 990 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 10
  8. Lenovo Teases Launch of a New 5G Device, May Announce Its Own 5G Chipset
  9. Vivo X30 Teased to Pack 'Super Telephoto' Periscope Camera, to Be Offered in Three Colour Options
  10. Samsung Galaxy A10s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 8,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.