The Handmaid’s Tale Is Finally Streaming in India Thanks to SonyLIV

Nearly a year and a half since its premiere on Hulu and eight months since it was broadcast on television, The Handmaid's Tale season 1 is finally available for streaming in India on SonyLIV. There's still no sign of the second season, which finished its original US run back in July. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment on when The Handmaid's Tale season 2 will arrive in India and be made available for streaming. Given a traditional air release date has yet to be announced, don't expect the latest season to come before the end of season 3 on Hulu.

In its first season, The Handmaid's Tale was easily one of the best TV shows around. We called it “a terrific argument against orthodoxy” and placed it on our year-end list of best shows in 2017. The Handmaid's Tale was a big winner at the 2017 Emmys as well, winning eight awards including best drama series and best lead actress for star Elisabeth Moss. It added to its haul at the 2018 Golden Globes back in January, winning in the aforementioned two categories. It also won a BAFTA and several Critics' Choice TV Awards.

Sony India brought The Handmaid's Tale season 1 to India in February this year, putting it on AXN, which is known for being Sony India's home for American television content. But it's mysteriously taken over half a year for the show to finally arrive on its streaming platform SonyLIV, where it's locked behind a paywall as with other premium content that costs Rs. 99 per month or Rs. 499 per year.

SonyLIV uses a freemium model just as Hotstar, with a select offering of sports such as international test cricket and the Champions League supported by advertisements, while live TV, and most of its film and TV offerings fall under the ‘premium' umbrella. But its content slate is much smaller by comparison, with less than 30 TV shows under premium. The Handmaid's Tale is easily the most high-profile of the lot, which features the likes of The Good Doctor, Counterpart, and Mr. Mercedes.