Hulu has released the first look of The Handmaid's Tale season 2, giving us a brief glimpse at how the show will expand beyond the book, along with a more precise release date: April 25.

The teaser trailer is light on details, with shots reminding us of what characters we can expect to see, while showing us that the adaptation will go beyond Gilead in the new season. One shot in particular is quite chilling, where handmaids are revealed like a new product as a room filled with powerful men watches on.

Here's a brief synopsis for The Handmaid's Tale season 2:

The 13-episode second season will be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favourite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season 2, Offred and all characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.

Based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel, The Handmaid's Tale premiered last April to rave reviews from critics (including us). We called the show "a terrific argument against orthodoxy", one that made masterful use of its lead's acting prowess – Elisabeth Moss as Offred – and a cinematography style put in place by director Reed Morano.

The Handmaid's Tale has taken most top award honours it's been nominated for since, including Best TV Series at the 2017 Emmys, and the Best Drama Series at the 2018 Golden Globes. Moss also won Best Actress for her role at the Emmys and the Globes.

Season 2 will begin on April 25 with two new episodes, followed by a new episode per week.