The Forgotten Army Trailer: Amazon Prime Video’s Next Indian Series Comes From Kabir Khan

A World War II era-set drama about Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army.

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 15:21 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

A still from The Forgotten Army trailer

Highlights
  • The Forgotten Army release date is January 24 on Amazon Prime Video
  • Khan is creator, co-writer, director, and executive producer on series
  • Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh part of The Forgotten Army cast

The Forgotten Army trailer is here. Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a proper three-minute look at creator, co-writer, and director Kabir Khan's World War II era-set drama about Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army, which stars the likes of Sunny Kaushal (Gold), newcomer Sharvari Wagh, Karanvir Malhotra (Selection Day), M.K. Raina (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi), Rohit Chaudhary (Bareilly Ki Barfi), and newcomer TJ Bhanu among others. The Forgotten Army consists of a total of five episodes and will release around Republic Day.

If you don't care about spoiling yourself — much of it is based on history anyway — you can read a full summary of The Forgotten Army's plot on IMDb, courtesy of Amazon.

For Khan — who is best known for the 2015 comedy-drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan — The Forgotten Army is a fictionalised series conversion of his 1999 documentary and directorial debut of the same name, coming over two decades later. He co-wrote The Forgotten Army with Heeraz Marfatia (Aazaan) and Shubhra Marfatia (Wazir). Khan is also an executive producer on the series alongside frequent collaborator Rajan Kapoor, who has worked with Khan from the start. Pritam is the music composer on The Forgotten Army.

For Amazon, The Forgotten Army will be its first original series from India in 2020. Last year, it had a total of seven scripted series in the women-centric comedy-drama Four More Shots Please! in January, the Zoya Akhtar-directed drama Made in Heaven in March, the second season of Biswa Kalyan Rath-created anthology drama Laakhon Mein Ek in April, the family sitcom remake Mind the Malhotras in June, the Manoj Bajpayee-led action thriller The Family Man in September, the second season of cricket-themed drama Inside Edge in December, and The Viral Fever-made young adult comedy Hostel Daze also in December.

The Forgotten Army is out January 24 on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: The Forgotten Army, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon India, Kabir Khan
