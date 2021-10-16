Technology News
The Flash Season 8 Finally Gives Barry Allen His Golden Boots — DC FanDome

Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow all involved in crossover event.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 October 2021 23:06 IST
The Flash Season 8 Finally Gives Barry Allen His Golden Boots — DC FanDome

Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

Grant Gustin's Barry Allen with his golden boots in The Flash season 8

  • The Flash season 8 release date is November 16 on The CW
  • Gustin presented The Flash season 8 first look at DC FanDome
  • The Flash season 8 to begin with five-part crossover event

The Flash season 8 will be golden. At DC FanDome on Saturday, The Flash star Grant Gustin revealed that his Barry Allen will finally be getting his golden boots with the upcoming eighth season of the seemingly never-ending DC superhero series that begins next month on The CW (in the US) and Amazon Prime Video (in India). It promises to be a mega start, with The Flash season 8 kicking off with the five-part crossover event “Armageddon” that will bring in Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Atom (Brandon Routh), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), Mia Queen (Kat McNamara), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau).

They will be going up against a bunch of villains, headlined by the alien conqueror Despero (Tony Curran) who's got both physical and mental strength to stand toe-to-toe with the DC heroes. Visually though, The Flash and the Arrowverse's version of Despero isn't very alien like in the DC Comics. For instance, he doesn't have a third eye. Despero does keep the mohawk though, for what it's worth. Other villains for The Flash season 8 “Armageddon” include the returning Eobard Thawne/ Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough).

Of course, The Flash season 8 isn't forgetting its existing main cast. All of Candice Patton as Barry's (Gustin) wife and investigate reporter Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/ Frost who was split into two different bodies last season, Danielle Nicolet as Central City district attorney Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as the young metahuman Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as the scientist Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Iris' father and Central City detective Joe West.

Behind the scenes, Eric Wallace continues as showrunner and head writer on The Flash season 8. He started as a co-writer and co-executive producer on The Flash season 4 and slowly rose through the ranks to take the reins. Wallace is also an executive producer on The Flash season 8 alongside David Nutter, Gabrielle Stanton, Sarah Schechter, Aaron Helbing, Todd Helbing, Andrew Kreisberg, and Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti.

Though the DC television universe is called the Arrowverse, The Flash is essentially its biggest and most important show at this point, what with Arrow wrapping things up with its eighth and final season last year. With its own seasn 8, The Flash is set to match Arrow in another regard — and with no word from the studios yet, at this point it seems like The Flash will surpass its mothership if it's renewed for a ninth season.

The Flash season 8 premieres November 16 on The CW. No word on an exact India release date, though you can expect new episodes to be available on Prime Video following its new deal with WarnerMedia earlier this year.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Flash, The Flash season 8, The Flash season 8 release date, Grant Gustin, DC Comics, Arrowverse, DC FanDome, The CW, Amazon Prime Video, Warner Bros, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Hawkeye to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English
Samsung Tops Global Smartphone Shipments in Q3; Apple Top Earner in Q2 2021: Reports

The Flash Season 8 Finally Gives Barry Allen His Golden Boots — DC FanDome
