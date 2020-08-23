The Flash season 7 trailer has sped in. At DC FanDome, star Grant Gustin and his fellow cast and crew of The Flash unveiled the first trailer for the seventh season of the Arrowverse series, which will pick up immediately where season 6 left off, with the first few episodes wrapping up Eva's (Efrat Dor) story before introducing the next villain: Godspeed. That's mostly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which forced The Flash season 6 to end earlier than scheduled. Hence, the last few episodes have become the first few episodes of The Flash season 7. Barry (Gustin) is still losing his powers and Iris (Candice Patton) is still stuck in the Mirrorverse, but they will find a way to come together, the actors revealed at DC FanDome.

In addition to Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Dor as Eva McCulloch, and Patton as Iris West-Allen, The Flash season 7 also stars Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon / Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton. Hartley Sawyer won't be returning as Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man after he was fired over racist and misogynist tweets. It's unclear at this time if his role will be recast.

Behind the scenes, Eric Wallace will continue as showrunner and head writer on The Flash season 7. He started as a co-writer and co-executive producer on The Flash season 4 and has slowly risen through the ranks to take the reins. Wallace is also an executive producer on The Flash season 7 alongside David Nutter, Gabrielle Stanton, Sarah Schechter, Aaron Helbing, Todd Helbing, Andrew Kreisberg, and Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti.

Though the DC television universe is called the Arrowverse, The Flash is essentially its biggest and most important show at this point, what with Arrow concluding its eighth and final season earlier in 2020. But The Flash could soon be coming to its own end, possibly as early as season 7. At the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Gustin said: “We're all contracted right now [for] seven seasons [...] so it's definitely in the back of my mind that [season 7] could be potentially the last season. Who knows?”

The Flash season 7 is slated to premiere in January 2021 on The CW in the US and Colors Infinity in India.