Technology News
loading

The Flash Season 7 Trailer Is Essentially More of Season 6

Thanks to the coronavirus.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 August 2020 05:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Flash Season 7 Trailer Is Essentially More of Season 6

Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW

Grant Gustin as The Flash in The Flash season 6

Highlights
  • The Flash season 7 premiere date is in January 2021
  • It airs on Colors Infinity in India, The CW in the US
  • The Flash season 7 could be the show’s final season

The Flash season 7 trailer has sped in. At DC FanDome, star Grant Gustin and his fellow cast and crew of The Flash unveiled the first trailer for the seventh season of the Arrowverse series, which will pick up immediately where season 6 left off, with the first few episodes wrapping up Eva's (Efrat Dor) story before introducing the next villain: Godspeed. That's mostly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which forced The Flash season 6 to end earlier than scheduled. Hence, the last few episodes have become the first few episodes of The Flash season 7. Barry (Gustin) is still losing his powers and Iris (Candice Patton) is still stuck in the Mirrorverse, but they will find a way to come together, the actors revealed at DC FanDome.

In addition to Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Dor as Eva McCulloch, and Patton as Iris West-Allen, The Flash season 7 also stars Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon / Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton. Hartley Sawyer won't be returning as Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man after he was fired over racist and misogynist tweets. It's unclear at this time if his role will be recast.

Behind the scenes, Eric Wallace will continue as showrunner and head writer on The Flash season 7. He started as a co-writer and co-executive producer on The Flash season 4 and has slowly risen through the ranks to take the reins. Wallace is also an executive producer on The Flash season 7 alongside David Nutter, Gabrielle Stanton, Sarah Schechter, Aaron Helbing, Todd Helbing, Andrew Kreisberg, and Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti.

Though the DC television universe is called the Arrowverse, The Flash is essentially its biggest and most important show at this point, what with Arrow concluding its eighth and final season earlier in 2020. But The Flash could soon be coming to its own end, possibly as early as season 7. At the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Gustin said: “We're all contracted right now [for] seven seasons [...] so it's definitely in the back of my mind that [season 7] could be potentially the last season. Who knows?”

The Flash season 7 is slated to premiere in January 2021 on The CW in the US and Colors Infinity in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Flash, The Flash season 7, DC Comics, Arrowverse, DC FanDome, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer Out, International Release in the Works
Black Adam: Justice Society of America Part of Dwayne Johnson’s DC Movie

Related Stories

The Flash Season 7 Trailer Is Essentially More of Season 6
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Will Likely Launch Moto G9 on August 24 in India
  2. Watch the New WW84 Trailer in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  3. Oppo F17 to Launch Alongside F17 Pro; Dual Hole-Punch Display Teased
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Getting MIUI 12 Update in India
  5. Here’s Your First Look at Gotham Knights, the Next DC Game
  6. Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  7. All You Need to Know About DC FanDome
  8. Here's Your First Look at All the New Suicide Squad Characters
  9. Titans Season 3 Adds Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, and Scarecrow
  10. Here’s Your First Look at DC’s Black Adam and JSA
#Latest Stories
  1. The Flash Season 7 Trailer Is Essentially More of Season 6
  2. Titans Season 3 Adds Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, and Scarecrow
  3. Black Adam: Justice Society of America Part of Dwayne Johnson’s DC Movie
  4. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer Out, International Release in the Works
  5. The Suicide Squad First Look, Characters Revealed at DC FanDome
  6. Gotham Knights Is the Next DC Game From Batman: Arkham Origins Studio
  7. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Wants You to Have Everything
  8. Apple Days Sale: iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR Get Price Cuts on Flipkart
  9. Moto G9 Launching in India on August 24, Motorola Accidentally Reveals
  10. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i specifications Leaked, Snapdragon 460 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com