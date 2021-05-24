Technology News
loading

The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, More DC Shows Coming to Amazon Prime Video

The Flash season 7 is already here. Supergirl season 6 next week. Others coming soon.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 May 2021 14:44 IST
The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, More DC Shows Coming to Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW

Supergirl, Atom, and The Flash in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Highlights
  • Most of Arrowverse disappeared with Hooq’s closure last April
  • Gotham, Legends of Tomorrow coming soon to Prime Video
  • Still no word on Batwoman, Superman & Lois, Doom Patrol, more

The Arrowverse is streaming again in India. Amazon Prime Video announced over the weekend that it had secured streaming rights to Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Gotham, and Legends of Tomorrow. Four of those belong to the Arrowverse, while Gotham is standalone and unrelated. The Flash arrived Monday on Prime Video with all episodes, including last week's The Flash season 7 episode 10. All six seasons of Supergirl will be available next Monday, May 31. Arrow, Gotham, and Legends of Tomorrow are all coming soon — the latter is the only ongoing series among them, as the other two have finished their runs. We've reached out to Amazon for comment.

For Indian DC fans, this will also help offset the troubles with Colors Infinity. The Viacom18-owned channel has been the cable home of Arrowverse in India for a while now, but it has not been airing the latest seasons of any ongoing series: The Flash season 7, Supergirl season 6, Legends of Tomorrow season 6, Black Lightning season 4, or Batwoman season 2. The pandemic is to blame, Colors Infinity says, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from getting its hands on all the new Arrowverse episodes. It's likelier that it has to do something with Amazon's new deal. We've reached out to WarnerMedia for clarification and will update when we hear back.

With this, the bulk of the Arrowverse — Arrow and Black Lightning were on Netflix, for what that's worth — returns to streaming in India nearly 13 months since they left our screens due to Hooq shutting down. (Hooq had a deal in place with Disney+ Hotstar that temporarily made it both the home of Marvel and DC.) Warner Bros. Television Distribution had remained mum on the matter ever since, except to say that it was always in discussions with partners and that it recognised that DC fans in India wanted to watch their favourite superheroes on streaming. Now, after a full year and more, those fans have been seen by Prime Video and Warner Bros., though not all of them annoyingly.

For instance, there's still no word on the other two remaining Arrowverse series: Batwoman, and Superman & Lois. Batwoman has aired on Colors Infinity in the past, but Superman & Lois has yet to officially grace India. Neither have been picked by Amazon seemingly. That is also the case for other DC TV shows in Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Pennyworth, and DC's Stargirl. The Superman prequel spin-off Krypton was briefly available in India, but it is not currently streaming. Titans is the only other DC show officially available here, on Netflix. While Marvel is consolidated on Disney+ Hotstar, it seems Indian DC fans will never get a similar treatment.

Still, it's now going to be better than it has been. The Flash is now streaming on Prime Video. Supergirl will join it on May 31, with Gotham and Legends of Tomorrow following soon. Arrow is streaming on Netflix at the moment, and will expectedly move to Prime Video soon.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Arrowverse, The Flash, The Flash season 7, Supergirl, Supergirl season 6, Arrow, Gotham, Legends of Tomorrow, Legends of Tomorrow season 6, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Colors Infinity, Viacom18, WarnerMedia, Warner Bros, DC Comics
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1

Related Stories

The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, More DC Shows Coming to Amazon Prime Video
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  2. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  3. Zee5 to Stream Friends: The Reunion in India
  4. The Arrowverse Is Finally Back on Streaming in India
  5. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Google Photos Free Storage Ends June 1: Next Steps for Android, iOS Users
  7. OnePlus TV 40Y1 Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Realme Smart TV 4K to Launch in India on May 31
  9. Redmi Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  10. NASA Shares Image of Galaxy Cluster Located 3.5 Billion Light-Years Away
#Latest Stories
  1. As Crypto Market Crash Continues, Is Buying the Dip the Right Call?
  2. Redmi Note 8 (2021) Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Design Revealed
  3. OnePlus TV 40Y1 With Android TV 9-Based OxygenPlay, Built-in Chromecast Launched in India
  4. The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, More DC Shows Coming to Amazon Prime Video
  5. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1
  6. Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G India Launch Set for May 31, Company Teases Specifications
  8. US Researchers Say They’ve Figured Out How To Create Real-Life Images That Move In The Air
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of India Release
  10. WhatsApp Extends Deadline for Accepting Updated Privacy Policy Till June 19 in Some Regions: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com