Technology News
loading

The Family Man Season 2: Amazon Prime Video Renews Manoj Bajpayee Series, Now in Production

For now, there is no expected release date announced for The Family Man season 2.

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 13:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Family Man Season 2: Amazon Prime Video Renews Manoj Bajpayee Series, Now in Production

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Sharib Hashmi, Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man

Highlights
  • The Family Man premiered in September on Prime Video
  • Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani to return as cast members
  • Season 2 will likely release in 2020–21 on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has renewed The Family Man — the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer socio-political action thriller series — for a second season, it announced Thursday. Created, co-written, directed, and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. — better known as Raj and D.K., the duo behind films such as Go Goa Gone — The Family Man is about a government agent called Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), who struggles to balance the secrecy of his counter-terrorism job with the demands of his personal life that includes his family: a wife in Suchitra Tiwari (Priyamani) and two kids. The Family Man season 2 is now in production, but no release date has been set.

The Family Man Review: The Manoj Bajpayee-Starrer Needs a Better Handle

The Family Man season 2 renewal was announced by Amazon on the official Twitter account of Prime Video India, which noted that the TV show has already begun filming for its sophomore run. Though no further details have been revealed, the likes of Sharib Hashmi as Srikant's partner J.K. Talpade, debutants Mehek Thakur and Vedant Sinha as the elder and younger Tiwari siblings Dhriti and Atharv, Shahab Ali as the terrorist Sajid, Pawan Chopra as Srikant's boss Mr. Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary as new agent Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Suchitra's former colleague Arvind, and Dalip Tahil as Srikant's mentor Kulkarni are expected to return, in addition to Bajpayee and Priyamani.

For Amazon, The Family Man joins the likes of cricket-themed drama Inside Edge, which returns in December; crime thriller Breathe, which cast Abhishek Bachchan in the lead for its second run; crime drama Mirzapur, slated to return in 2020; and women-centric comedy-drama Four More Shots Please! as original series from India that have been officially greenlit for season two. A second season of the Zoya Akhtar-directed drama Made in Heaven is also in the works, but Amazon has yet to confirm it.

Raj and D.K. Sign on as Showrunners for Two New Series at Prime Video

The Family Man season 2 will likely air in 2020–21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Family Man, The Family Man season 2, Amazon Prime Video, Manoj Bajpayee, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Tesla Cybertruck Hits 250,000 Pre-Orders, Elon Musk Hints
Servant Succeeds as a Psychological Thriller, but It Might Hit Too Close to Home
Honor Smartphones
The Family Man Season 2: Amazon Prime Video Renews Manoj Bajpayee Series, Now in Production
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Massive Black Hole That 'Shouldn't Even Exist' Spotted in Our Galaxy
  2. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  3. Vivo U20 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today at 12 Noon
  4. Redmi K30 Hands-On Image, Key Specifications, and Price Leaked
  5. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  6. Why Netflix's Biggest Movie Isn't Playing in Indian Cinemas
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a New Blue Colour Variant in India, Xiaomi Teases
  8. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  9. Amazon Prime Video Has Renewed The Family Man for Season 2
  10. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi TV 4X 55-Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio, PatchWall 2.0, 4K HDR Display Launched in India
  2. The Family Man Season 2: Amazon Prime Video Renews Manoj Bajpayee Series, Now in Production
  3. Tesla Cybertruck Hits 250,000 Pre-Orders, Elon Musk Hints
  4. Asus 5Z Starts Receiving Stable Android 10 Update in India
  5. Google Assistant on Android TV Gains Support for 2 New Languages: Hindi and Vietnamese
  6. Realme X2 Pro to Go on Open Sale Tomorrow; Realme Black Friday Sale Bring Offers on Realme C2, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, and Others
  7. 2020 iPhone models to use OLED display panels from Samsung, LG: Report
  8. Vivo U20 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today via Amazon, Vivo Site: Price, Offers, Specifications
  9. Huawei CEO: We Can Still Be Number 1 Smartphone Maker Without Google
  10. Redmi 8 Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.