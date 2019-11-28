Amazon Prime Video has renewed The Family Man — the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer socio-political action thriller series — for a second season, it announced Thursday. Created, co-written, directed, and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. — better known as Raj and D.K., the duo behind films such as Go Goa Gone — The Family Man is about a government agent called Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), who struggles to balance the secrecy of his counter-terrorism job with the demands of his personal life that includes his family: a wife in Suchitra Tiwari (Priyamani) and two kids. The Family Man season 2 is now in production, but no release date has been set.

The Family Man season 2 renewal was announced by Amazon on the official Twitter account of Prime Video India, which noted that the TV show has already begun filming for its sophomore run. Though no further details have been revealed, the likes of Sharib Hashmi as Srikant's partner J.K. Talpade, debutants Mehek Thakur and Vedant Sinha as the elder and younger Tiwari siblings Dhriti and Atharv, Shahab Ali as the terrorist Sajid, Pawan Chopra as Srikant's boss Mr. Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary as new agent Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Suchitra's former colleague Arvind, and Dalip Tahil as Srikant's mentor Kulkarni are expected to return, in addition to Bajpayee and Priyamani.

For Amazon, The Family Man joins the likes of cricket-themed drama Inside Edge, which returns in December; crime thriller Breathe, which cast Abhishek Bachchan in the lead for its second run; crime drama Mirzapur, slated to return in 2020; and women-centric comedy-drama Four More Shots Please! as original series from India that have been officially greenlit for season two. A second season of the Zoya Akhtar-directed drama Made in Heaven is also in the works, but Amazon has yet to confirm it.

The Family Man season 2 will likely air in 2020–21 on Amazon Prime Video.