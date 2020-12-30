Technology News
The Family Man Season 2 Teaser Poster Out, Hints at February 12 Release

Prime Video appears to have slyly tipped off the release date in the teaser.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 30 December 2020 13:48 IST
The Family Man Season 2 Teaser Poster Out, Hints at February 12 Release

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PrimeVideoIN

Manoj Bajpayee set to return as secret agent Srikant Tiwari

Highlights
  • The Family Man also stars Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani
  • Creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. back for season 2 as well
  • The Family Man’s new season is expected to release in February 2021

The Family Man is set to return for a second season on Amazon Prime Video, as the streaming platform shared a teaser poster via Twitter on Tuesday. The spy thriller stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, who tries to find a balance between his high-stakes job as a National Intelligence Agency (NIA) agent and trying to keep his family safe from the perils that come with the occupation. Alongside Bajpayee, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (better known as Raj and DK) are also on board.

Amazon Prime Video shared the teaser poster via a tweet on its official India handle, though the poster doesn't reveal much. Staying true to the anti-terrorism theme of the show, the image depicts a time bomb being assembled, with some photos and newspaper clippings strewn around. The scattered photographs confirm that Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi (who plays Tiwari's trusty colleague JK Talpade) will indeed be returning for the second season of The Family Man.

If you look closely, the timer on bomb reads 12:02. This could be a tip that the new season will premiere on February 12. It should be noted that Prime Video hasn't officially confirmed the date yet.

Manoj Bajpayee also shared the same teaser on Instagram, with the caption – “Bahot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan se kholna. #The FamilyManOnPrime” (The wait is over. Here's a new year's gift for you. Be careful while opening the package.)

Priyamani, who plays Tiwari's wife Suchitra, and Vedant Sinha, portraying Tiwari's son Atharv, are also expected to return for the second chapter of The Family Man. The show was already renewed for a second season back in November last year, and the latest teaser sets the ball rolling for an imminent release.

In our review of the first season, we wrote, “On one hand, The Family Man shows itself to be very socially and politically aware but its inelegant handling of exposition, and inability to be tonally cohesive lets it down. Its attempts at humour are welcome because they serve as a break from the lacklustre drama, but it's rare that said attempts work, and come across as a show of incompetence when applied in the professional environment.” You can read the full review here.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Family Man, The Family Man Season 2, Manoj Bajpayee, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Google Assistant Will Sing You a New Year Song, and It’s Terrible

