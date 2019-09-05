Technology News
loading

The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Reveals Release Date in New Trailer for Manoj Bajpayee-Led Series

A week before Netflix’s Bard of Blood.

By | Updated: 5 September 2019 13:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Reveals Release Date in New Trailer for Manoj Bajpayee-Led Series

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man

Highlights
  • The Family Man release date is September 20 on Prime Video
  • New trailer gives us a proper look at Amazon’s next Indian series
  • A total of 10 episodes in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer web series

As promised, The Family Man trailer is here, with a release date: September 20. Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a proper look at its next original series from India that centres on Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a “middle-class man who tries to strike a balance between the responsibilities of his family while working for a highly-secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency, attempting to spot and prevent large-scale terror attacks on the country and its citizens.” Created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru (Go Goa Gone), The Family Man arrives in the same month as another Indian thriller series involving spies and terrorists — Netflix's Bard of Blood, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies.

From Bard of Blood to The Family Man: TV Shows to Stream in September

 

In addition to Bajpayee, The Family Man also stars Priyamani (Paruthiveeran), Sharib Hashmi (Filmistaan), Gul Panag (Dor), Sundeep Kishan (Ra Ra... Krishnayya), Vedant Sinha, Mehek Thakur, Neeraj Madhav (Pyppin Chuvattile Pranayam), Sharad Kelkar (Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai), Darshan Kumaar (NH10), Sunny Hinduja (Pinky Memsaab), Shreya Dhanwanthary (The Reunion), and Dalip Tahil (Baazigar) among others. The 10-episode Prime Video series was filmed partly in Ladakh. The Family Man is a production of D2R Films, the banner owned by Raj & D.K., as they are commonly known.

“With The Family Man, we tried a new genre and an approach both challenging and satisfying,” Raj and D.K. said in a statement. “We tried our take on geo-politics, blended it into an action-y thriller and added doses of quirky humour that is usually not associated with a serious genre like this. Loosely inspired by present-day events, it is a grounded take on the life of a middle-class guy who is also tasked with the job of fighting terrorism. The Family Man is an ode to the common man — his hopes, aspirations, responsibilities and troubles. In this case, he's also pretty screwed, balancing family and saving the country.”

“[The Family Man] seamlessly couples drama, action, thrill and surprisingly wry humor in a highly binge-worthy 10 episodes,” Amazon Prime Video's India director and content head, Vijay Subramaniam, added. Serious geo-politics forms the backdrop of the drama-thriller, taking The Family Man across the country, as he attempts to serve the nation. Viewers will also get deep insights into very relatable struggles of a Family Man, who attempts to balance both work and family.”

Here's the official synopsis for The Family Man, via Amazon:

“The Family Man is an edgy action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.”

The Family Man is out September 20 on Prime Video in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, German, Japanese, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Family Man, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon India, Manoj Bajpayee
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Apple's Largest Store in Japan to Open on Saturday in Tokyo
iPhone SE Successor May Be Launched in 2020 for Emerging Markets: Report
Honor Smartphones
The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Reveals Release Date in New Trailer for Manoj Bajpayee-Led Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers Discount on Motorola One Vision, More Phones
  3. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  5. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Price, Launch Time Today: Details You Need to Know
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  10. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Yahoo Experiences Outage Across Its Services, Several Users Impacted
  2. Realme XT India Launch Date Set for September 13, Sports a 64-Megapixel Camera
  3. Samsung Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Before Diwali
  4. Trump Says US Does Not Want to Discuss Huawei With China
  5. Jio Fiber Launch: Plans, Set-Top Box, Landline Service, Preview Offer Migration – All You Need to Know
  6. Tesla Autopilot Design Cited by NTSB as Factor in 2018 California Crash
  7. Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition. Vivowatch SP Unveiled at IFA 2019
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Launch Date in India Set for September 10, Will Sport Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Acer ConceptD Pro Series, Predator Triton 300, Swift 5 Laptops, New Chromebooks Launched at IFA 2019
  10. Twitter Vows to Tackle Online Racist Abuse of Players in Britain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.