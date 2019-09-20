Technology News
The Family Man Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India

Series debut for Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 00:00 IST
The Family Man Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Manoj Bajpayee in a promo still for The Family Man

  • A total of 10 episodes in The Family Man season 1
  • Bajpayee plays counter-terrorist agent on Amazon series
  • Creator duo Raj & D.K. already have ideas for seasons 2, 3

Manoj Bajpayee's first series role is here. The Family Man — Amazon Prime Video's newest original series from India — is now streaming. The socio-political action thriller series is about a government agent called Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), who struggles to balance the secrecy of his counter-terrorism job with the demands of his personal life that includes his family: a wife in Suchitra Tiwari (Priyamani) and two kids. Created, co-written, directed, and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. — better known as Raj and D.K., the duo behind films such as Go Goa Gone — The Family Man has been heavily inspired by real events, including the Islamic radicalisation of south Indian youth, and the logistical and financial constraints and restrictions faced by India's intelligence agencies.

In addition to Bajpayee and Priyamani, The Family Man also stars Sharib Hashmi (Filmistaan) as Srikant's partner J.K. Talpade, Neeraj Madhav (Lavakusha) as ISIS recruit Moosa Rehman, debutants Mehek Thakur and Vedant Sinha as the elder and younger Tiwari siblings Dhriti and Atharv, Shahab Ali (Kedarnath) as Sajid, Pawan Chopra (Airlift) as Srikant's boss Mr. Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary (Ladies Room) as new agent Zoya, Sharad Kelkar (Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai) as Suchitra's former colleague Arvind, Dalip Tahil (Mission Mangal) as Srikant's mentor Kulkarni, Kishore Kumar G. (Haridas) as Mumbai Police's Force One officer Pasha, Mir Sarwar (Kesari) as Faizan, and Gul Panag (Dor) as Srinagar NIA officer Saloni Bhatt.

The Family Man Creators on Using Long Takes in the Grounded Action Thriller Series

 

Assisting Raj and D.K. in the writing process was stand-up comedian Suman Kumar, who contributed to the story and screenplay. Sumit Arora (Stree, Selection Day) helped with the dialogues. Nigam Bomzan (Satyameva Jayate) and Azim Moollan are the cinematographers. Sumeet Kotian (Breathe) is the editor. Ketan Sodha (Talvar, Stree) is the music composer. The Family Man is a production of D2R Films — founded and owned by Raj and D.K. — for Amazon.

From Bard of Blood to The Family Man: TV Shows to Stream in September

Here's the official synopsis for The Family Man, via Amazon:

“The Family Man follows the journey of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who lives his faced paced life with his wife and children in Mumbai. Srikant spends most of his time attempting to strike a balance between the responsibilities of his family while working for a highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency, attempting to spot and prevent large-scale terror attacks on the country and its citizens. One day, while going about his domestic chores, Srikant Tiwari finds himself caught in a sudden case that demands his full attention which eventually throws his family life upside down.”

Amazon Signs The Family Man Creators Raj & D.K. for Two New Series

All 10 episodes of The Family Man season 1 are available on Amazon Prime Video. While Amazon has yet to greenlight future seasons, Raj and D.K. have said they already have ideas for The Family Man seasons 2 and 3.

Further reading: The Family Man, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon India, Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK
The Family Man Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
