The Falcon and The Winter Soldier now has a release period: Autumn 2020. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl will reprise their respective roles as Sam Wilson / Falcon, Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, and Helmut Zemo in the Disney+ original series. Mackie arrived on stage [spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame] with the Captain America shield, which was bequeathed to his character in Endgame by the original Cap, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). The shield is also part of the logo (below) of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

While Mackie and Stan were naturally going to return given their names are in the title, Brühl's casting confirms the report from May. Marvel Studios didn't say if Emily VanCamp would join them as her character Sharon Carter, if Kari Skogland (Fifty Dead Men Walking) would direct the series, or confirm Malcolm Spellman (Empire) as the head writer and showrunner. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be produced by Feige, and will likely deal with the former getting the shield from Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is one of four reported live-action Marvel series in the works at Disney+. Two more have been confirmed by Disney, in WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their respective characters Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and the Vision, and Loki, which will see the return of Tom Hiddleston. The fourth, Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner, has yet to be announced. Both WandaVision and Loki will release in spring 2021.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will premiere in autumn 2020 on Disney+. There's no word on the release platform for the series in India.