Technology News
loading

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Logo Revealed, to Release in Autumn 2020 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Daniel Brühl confirmed to return as Helmut Zemo.

By | Updated: 21 July 2019 06:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Logo Revealed, to Release in Autumn 2020 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The official logo for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Highlights
  • The Falcon and The Winter Solider release date to be in 2020
  • It’ll be the first live-action series from Marvel Studios
  • Will deal with Anthony Mackie getting the Captain America shield

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier now has a release period: Autumn 2020. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl will reprise their respective roles as Sam Wilson / Falcon, Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, and Helmut Zemo in the Disney+ original series. Mackie arrived on stage [spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame] with the Captain America shield, which was bequeathed to his character in Endgame by the original Cap, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). The shield is also part of the logo (below) of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

While Mackie and Stan were naturally going to return given their names are in the title, Brühl's casting confirms the report from May. Marvel Studios didn't say if Emily VanCamp would join them as her character Sharon Carter, if Kari Skogland (Fifty Dead Men Walking) would direct the series, or confirm Malcolm Spellman (Empire) as the head writer and showrunner. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be produced by Feige, and will likely deal with the former getting the shield from Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is one of four reported live-action Marvel series in the works at Disney+. Two more have been confirmed by Disney, in WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their respective characters Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and the Vision, and Loki, which will see the return of Tom Hiddleston. The fourth, Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner, has yet to be announced. Both WandaVision and Loki will release in spring 2021.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will premiere in autumn 2020 on Disney+. There's no word on the release platform for the series in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Comic Con, Comic Con 2019, SDCC, SDCC 2019
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
The Eternals Movie to Be Part of Marvel’s Phase 4, Gets November 2020 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Honor Smartphones
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Logo Revealed, to Release in Autumn 2020 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro ‘Will Not Have Ad-Supported Monetisation’
  2. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  3. Baby’s First Smart Diaper: Pampers Takes ‘Wearables’ to a Whole New Level
  4. No Blanket Ban on Cryptocurrencies in India, Government Says
  5. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
  7. Vivo S Series India Launch Soon, Vivo S1 Expected
  8. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  9. Marvel Sets Angelina Jolie’s The Eternals Movie for November 2020
  10. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
#Latest Stories
  1. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Logo Revealed, to Release in Autumn 2020 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  2. The Eternals Movie to Be Part of Marvel’s Phase 4, Gets November 2020 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  3. The Expanse Season 4 Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  4. New Westworld Season 3 Trailer Barges Into the Human World — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  5. Star Trek: Picard Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Pushed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  6. Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast, First Look Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  7. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Casts David Ajala, 6 New Short Treks Announced — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  8. Watchmen Trailer: HBO Releases Look at DC Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  9. TikTok Testing Instagram-Inspired Features: Report
  10. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 India Launch Soon, Amazon Teaser Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.