Technology News
loading

The Boys College Spin-Off in Development at Amazon Prime Video

“Part college show, part Hunger Games.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 September 2020 10:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Boys College Spin-Off in Development at Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Jasper Savage/Amazon

The Boys season 2

Highlights
  • The Boys EP Craig Rosenberg is spin-off creator, showrunner
  • Seth Rogen, The Boys creator Eric Kripke to also be spin-off EPs
  • The Boys season 2 doubled season 1 audience at launch

The Boys is going to college. Amazon Prime Video is developing a spin-off of its anti-superhero series that will be set at an American university run by Vought International — the company that manages superheroes in The Boys — which is exclusively for young adult superheroes. It will chart the “lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.” Like the original series, The Boys college spin-off will also be rated R (USA) / 18+ (India).

Deadline first brought word of Amazon “fast tracking” a spin-off of The Boys, thanks to the viewership success of The Boys season 2 that had the biggest launch for an Amazon original series. The Boys season 2 has nearly doubled — 89 percent, to be precise — its audience from season 1, according to Amazon. The Boys producer Sony Pictures Television, executive producer Seth Rogen, and creator, showrunner, and head writer Eric Kripke confirmed the development of The Boys college spin-off on their Twitter accounts in the hours following.

“The Vaught Cinematic Universe is expanding,” Rogen wrote, quote tweeting the Deadline story. Kripke did as much and said: “THAT'S RIGHT, MOTHERF----RS. (Seriously, I'm so grateful to you all for making The Boys such a huge success. I'm having the time of my life, so I can't thank you enough. Much, MUCH more to come!). To that, Sony Pictures Television added: “#$%^& DIABOLICAL, MATE! The Boys spinoff is a GO!”

Fellow The Boys executive producer and writer Craig Rosenberg is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner on The Boys college spin-off. Rosenberg will also write the pilot (first) episode. Many executive producers from The Boys will continue in that role on the spin-off as well, including Kripke, Point Grey Pictures' Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty. The Boys college spin-off is a production of Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film.

There's no word on when The Boys spin-off will premiere. New episodes of The Boys season 2 air Friday on Prime Video, with the season 2 finale set for October 9.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Boys, The Boys season 2, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Pictures, Seth Rogen
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Amazon Luna Game Streaming Service Unveiled to Take on Google, Microsoft
Realme Narzo 20 Pro to Go on First Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Related Stories

The Boys College Spin-Off in Development at Amazon Prime Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  2. Vivo V20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Debuts
  3. Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display Launched in India
  4. Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite in India
  5. Realme Narzo 20 Review
  6. Apple's Smaller Rivals Unite to Fight iPhone App Store Rules
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Debuts With 120Hz Super AMOLED Display
  8. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  10. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok App Store Ban: Judge Says US Must Defend or Delay Move by Friday
  2. International Emmys Nominations 2020: Delhi Crime, Four More Shots Please!, Arjun Mathur Score for India
  3. Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock Launched, Price in India Starts at Rs. 4,499
  4. Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite Launched: Price in India, Features
  5. Oppo Watch ECG Edition With Stainless Steel Body, 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Apple's Smaller Rivals Unite to Fight iPhone App Store Rules
  7. Realme Narzo 20 Pro to Go on First Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
  8. The Boys College Spin-Off in Development at Amazon Prime Video
  9. Amazon Luna Game Streaming Service Unveiled to Take on Google, Microsoft
  10. Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com