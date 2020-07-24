Technology News
The Boys Season 3: Amazon Prime Video Renews Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2020

Plus, an after-show — Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys — will air alongside The Boys season 2.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 July 2020 05:19 IST
The Boys Season 3: Amazon Prime Video Renews Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2020

Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Amazon

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid in The Boys

  • The Boys season 2 premières September 4 on Prime Video
  • Episodes of season 2 after-show to air weekly alongside
  • No word on The Boys season 3 production due to COVID-19

The Boys season 3 is a go. At San Diego Comic-Con 2020 — known as Comic-Con@Home this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg announced that Amazon Prime Video had renewed the superhero series for a third season. The Boys season 3 renewal comes six weeks prior to the start of The Boys season 2, which represents a big vote of confidence from Amazon. Additionally, an after-show was announced for The Boys season 2, to air weekly alongside the new season.

Rogen and Goldberg made a special appearance — as promised — towards the end of The Boys' Comic-Con@Home panel, where they thanked the fans for watching before Rogen added: “Because this show has fans, and it is watched by people like you, they have decided to renew it yet again, for a third season. So if you like The Boys, you got more of it.”

The Boys' renewal at Comic-Con fits into a pattern, given the show got its season 2 renewal at Comic-Con last year. But unlike then, there's no timeline on when The Boys will be able to enter production, due to COVID-19. Rogen addressed that and said as much, noting that when they will be able to film The Boys season 3 is “anyone's guess” at this point.

As for the aforementioned The Boys season 2 after-show, it's called Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys and it will be hosted by Aisha Tyler, who also served as the moderator for the Comic-Con@Home panel. Episodes of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys will be available immediately after every episode of The Boys season 2, which is airing weekly this time around in a change of release strategy.

The Boys season 2 premières September 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Star Wars Movies, Avatar Sequels Delayed a Year as Disney Unveils New Release Dates

The Boys Season 3: Amazon Prime Video Renews Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2020
