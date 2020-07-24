The Boys season 3 is a go. At San Diego Comic-Con 2020 — known as Comic-Con@Home this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg announced that Amazon Prime Video had renewed the superhero series for a third season. The Boys season 3 renewal comes six weeks prior to the start of The Boys season 2, which represents a big vote of confidence from Amazon. Additionally, an after-show was announced for The Boys season 2, to air weekly alongside the new season.

Rogen and Goldberg made a special appearance — as promised — towards the end of The Boys' Comic-Con@Home panel, where they thanked the fans for watching before Rogen added: “Because this show has fans, and it is watched by people like you, they have decided to renew it yet again, for a third season. So if you like The Boys, you got more of it.”

The Boys' renewal at Comic-Con fits into a pattern, given the show got its season 2 renewal at Comic-Con last year. But unlike then, there's no timeline on when The Boys will be able to enter production, due to COVID-19. Rogen addressed that and said as much, noting that when they will be able to film The Boys season 3 is “anyone's guess” at this point.

As for the aforementioned The Boys season 2 after-show, it's called Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys and it will be hosted by Aisha Tyler, who also served as the moderator for the Comic-Con@Home panel. Episodes of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys will be available immediately after every episode of The Boys season 2, which is airing weekly this time around in a change of release strategy.

The Boys season 2 premières September 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

