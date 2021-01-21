The Boys season 3 will feature an episode that's based on the comics spin-off “The Boys: Herogasm,” creator, showrunner, and head writer Eric Kripke has announced. This is likely to please fans as the six-issue Herogasm story arc, even though not central to the original The Boys comic book series, is a fan favourite. Jessica Chou (Wu Assassins) — a newcomer to Amazon Prime Video's anti-superhero satire writing team — will pen The Boys season 3 episode 6 “Herogasm,” Kripke revealed in a photo of the script title page he shared on Twitter earlier this week.

In a caption, Kripke wrote: “From day one, everyone dared me to make this episode. CHALLENGE MET MOTHERF----RS”

Kripke first publicly acknowledged his interest in adapting “The Boys: Herogasm” in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) following the series' debut in 2019. He said the writing team had “just figured out how to do Herogasm” and the plan was to include in season 3, as is now happening. Kripke added then, “I've really wanted to do it, but needed to figure out our twist on it, so it's not just an hour of hardcore porn. But I think we got it!! Super excited about that.”

If you're confused about the hardcore porn mention, that's because “The Boys: Herogasm” involves a bunch of Vought superheroes pretending to leave Earth to fight off aliens but are actually just sneaking to an island resort to take part in a drug-fuelled orgy. The Boys — or rather Hughie and Butcher — also arrive on the island to collect evidence against Vought in their ongoing feud.

This is the second tease we've had regarding The Boys season 3 episodes. Back in October, when Kripke revealed that season 3 filming would begin in early 2021, he shared a photo of another script title page: The Boys season 3 episode 1 “Payback.” In the comics, Payback is the name of a team of supes. But it's unclear if we'll actually get a rival squad to The Seven, or if this is just a red herring.

We don't know anything about The Boys season 3 beyond that, except that most of the primary cast is expected to return. That includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight, Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw / Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin / A-Train, Laz Alonso as Marvin T. “MM” Milk, Tomer Capon as Serge / Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett. Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) joins as Soldier Boy.

The Boys season 3 doesn't have a release date. Amazon renewed the series for season 3 back in July.