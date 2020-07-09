The first trailer for The Boys season 2 is out now. Amazon Prime Video has released a 90-second teaser trailer for The Boys season 2, which opens by revealing that the titular group — Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid), Marvin Milk (Laz Alonso), and Frenchie (Tomer Capon) — are now under the spotlight of a “multi-state manhunt”. As Frenchie says later in The Boys season 2 trailer while waving his hands: “We're famous now.” There's a lot of gore here, so make sure you're not eating something when you hit play.

Homelander (Antony Starr) leads the vocal call to hunt down The Boys, which cues in glimpses of emotionally-heightened moments in The Boys season 2 trailer, including Homelander pushing a kid — wait, is that his own son? — off the roof of a house. That's followed by broken necks, beheadings, and blood spattering over windows. The rest of The Boys season 2 trailer is literally set to the beats of Billy Joel's “We Didn't Start the Fire”, which also gives us our first look at Stormfront's (Aya Cash) electric superpowers.

In addition to Urban, Quaid, Alonso, Capon, Starr, and Cash, The Boys season 2 also stars Erin Moriarty as Annie “Starlight” January, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as the Deep, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir. There are guest roles for Giancarlo Esposito and Patton Oswalt. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's eponymous comic book series, The Boys has been developed by Eric Kripke (Supernatural).

Here's the official synopsis for The Boys season 2, from Amazon:

“In a more intense, more desperate season 2 of The Boys, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.”

The Boys season 2 premières September 4 on Amazon Prime Video in India and elsewhere. The first three episodes will arrive on release date, followed by five episodes weekly thereafter. A short film focused on Billy between the events of seasons 1 and 2 will be released during the season.

