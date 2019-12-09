Technology News
The Boys Season 2 Teaser Trailer Teases More of the Same in 2020

Virtually everything that made The Boys season 1 a hit.

9 December 2019
The Boys Season 2 Teaser Trailer Teases More of the Same in 2020

Photo Credit: Amazon

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in The Boys season 2 trailer

  • The Boys season 2 release date to be sometime in 2020
  • First trailer for The Boys season 2 is entirely wordless
  • Aya Cash is the only confirmed addition to The Boys 2 cast

Less than five months on from the release of season 1, Amazon Prime Video dropped a surprise teaser trailer for The Boys season 2 at the 2019 Comic Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil over the weekend. Entirely wordless and set to the tune of Des Rocs' 2018 song “Let Me Live / Let Me Die”, it features most of the returning cast members, including Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), The Deep (Chace Crawford), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Marvin (Laz Alonso), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), and Vought exec Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito).

The Boys season 2 trailer

 

Being a one-and-a-half-minute teaser, The Boys season 2 trailer doesn't give much away. It opens with an aghast Homelander (Starr), caked in blood, looking at something off-screen, before jumping through the other aforementioned cast members. Billy (Urban) seems to have upgraded himself to sniper and automatic rifles. An intubated A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) — who suffered a heart attack at the end of season 1 due to the performance-enhancing drug Compound-V — lies on a hospital bed. And Hughie (Quaid) greets someone with someone else's severed hand.

After the halfway mark of The Boys season 2 teaser, which arrives with the “Let Me Live / Let Me Die” song lyric “It's killing time”, there's a lot of blood splatter as it switches gears into more action-oriented fare. Essentially, The Boys season 2 trailer wants you to know that the adult-only Amazon superhero series will continue to deliver on the blood and gore that season 1 was known for. The trailer then ends with Billy sipping a cup of tea and smiling to himself.

In addition to the ones seen in the trailer, The Boys season 2 also stars Aya Cash (You're the Worst) as Stormfront, a superhero character originally written as male in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series, on which the show is based. Eric Kripke (Supernatural) created the show, and serves as an executive producer alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

The Boys season 2 will release in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

