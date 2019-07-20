A week prior to its premiere, The Boys has been renewed for season 2, Amazon Prime Video announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Aya Cash — best known for playing the female lead in the recently-concluded FX series You're the Worst — will join The Boys season 2 cast as Stormfront, a superhero character originally written as male in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series. Production has already begun on the second season of The Boys, Amazon added.

Developed by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, The Boys follows the titular group of vigilantes as they set out to take down The Seven, corrupt superheroes who have been misusing their outsized celebrity and fame. It stars Karl Urban (Lord of the Rings), Elisabeth Shue (The Karate Kid), Laz Alonso (Avatar), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), and Tomer Kapon (Fauda). The corrupt superheroes they take on are modelled on DC Comics characters.

Cash's Stormfront will be part of The Seven, Amazon revealed at Comic-Con. In the comics, Stormfront is a member of a different superhero group called Payback, who are a reflection of Marvel's Avengers. An analogue to Thor, Stormfront's fictionalised backstory includes being a reincarnated Viking. Her DNA was used in experiments, which led to the creation of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) — parallels to Superman and Batman, respectively — who will be seen in season 1.

Here's the official synopsis for The Boys, via Amazon:

“Supes have been committing atrocities, which keep getting swept under the rug because they are revered by the adoring public. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world's most notorious superheroes, to bring them down and stop the corruption. Based on the bestselling comics by Garth Ennis, The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies.”

The Boys will release July 26 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.