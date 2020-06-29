Technology News
The Boys Season 2: New Clips Reveal September Release Date, Opening Minutes, Stormfront First Look

The Amazon Prime Video series will have a weekly release this time around.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 June 2020 12:40 IST
The Boys Season 2: New Clips Reveal September Release Date, Opening Minutes, Stormfront First Look

Photo Credit: Amazon

Aya Cash as Stromfront in The Boys season 2

Highlights
  • The Boys season 2 release date is September 4
  • First 3 minutes show Black Noir on a mission in Syria
  • Stormfront first look includes Homelander, Queen Maeve

The Boys return to Prime Video in little over two months. Amazon Prime Video has set a September 4 release date for the second season of its superhero black comedy The Boys, revealed in an hour-long live stream with the cast on Friday. As part of the live stream, creator, writer, and director Eric Kripke also unveiled the first three minutes of The Boys season 2. We also got an additional two-minute first look at Stormfront, a new member of the superhero group, played by Aya Cash.

In a change of release strategy, the first three episodes of The Boys season 2 will be available September 4, with the next five episodes airing weekly thereafter. The Boys season 2 release date announcement came with a meta teaser that takes potshots at Hans Zimmer's superhero soundtracks and how trailers are made, while indulging in a bit of that itself.

The opening minutes of The Boys season 2 — starting 47:36 in the video below — kick off at The Boys' corporate headquarters, with Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) arguing with the US Department of Defence for certain allowances. Meanwhile, in a parallel scene in Syria, Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) kills several bodyguards and approaches a superpowered Syrian. Much to the latter's surprise, his fiery explosive powers have no effect on Black Noir, who then beheads the Syrian. Much of The Boys season 2 clip is set to The Rolling Stones song “Sympathy for the Devil”.

That leaves Stormfront's introduction to The Boys season 2, which opens with Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) filming on a military base, only for Stormfront to walk in and reveal that it's a set. She then introduces herself to the aforementioned duo, who are blindsided after she reveals that she's part of their team — The Seven — all while being on an Instagram Live.

Here's the official synopsis for The Boys, from Amazon:

“The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven', and their formidable Vought backing.”

The Boys season 2 premières September 4 on Amazon Prime Video. It will run through October 9.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: The Boys, The Boys season 2, Amazon Prime Video
