The Boys Season 2 Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India

With three episodes upfront, and more to come weekly.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 September 2020 10:43 IST
The Boys Season 2 Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India

Photo Credit: Amazon

Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Starlight in The Boys season 2

  • The Boys season 2 available with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu subtitles
  • A total of eight episodes in The Boys season 2, finale on Oct 9
  • Amazon has already renewed The Boys for season 3

The Boys season 2 has arrived. The first three episodes of Amazon's anti-superhero show are now available on Prime Video in India and around the world. Though there are no local language dubs, you can watch The Boys season 2 with Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu subtitles. Following the events of season 1, The Boys — that's Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his crew — are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt, with The Seven's Homelander (Antony Starr) making matters worse. But the supes have concerns of their own, thanks to the entrance of new supe Stormfront (Aya Cash).

If you want more from The Boys season 2, check out the half-hour after-show Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys that also has three new episodes to offer, corresponding to each new episode of The Boys season 2.

From The Boys to Enola Holmes, What to Watch in September

Early reviews for The Boys season 2 are largely positive. At the time of writing, on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, The Boys season 2 is “certified fresh” with a 98 percent “fresh” rating and an average review score of 8.32 out of 10, based on the opinions of 47 critics.

Here's the official synopsis for The Boys season 2, from Prime Video:

“In a more intense, more desperate season 2 of The Boys, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.”

In addition to Urban as Butcher, Starr as Homelander, and Cash as Stormfront, The Boys season 2 also stars Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as Marvin “Mother's Milk” Milk, Tomer Capon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, who are all part of “The Boys”. Over in the superhero department, we've Erin Moriarty as Annie “Starlight” January, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as the Deep, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir. Colby Minifie plays Starlight's agent Ashley Barrett.

Guest stars on The Boys season 2 include Giancarlo Esposito as Vought CEO Stan Edgar, Jennifer Esposito as CIA deputy director Susan Raynor, Shantel VanSanten as Butcher's wife Becca Butcher, Langston Kerman as Eagle the Archer, Jessica Hecht as Carol, Abraham Lim as Skinny Man, Jordana Lajoie as Cherie, David Thompson as Gecko, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman, and Jim Beaver as Robert Singer.

Behind the scenes, Eric Kripke continues as showrunner and head writer, working off the comic book series The Boys by writer Garth Ennis and illustrator Darick Robertson. Kripke also serves as executive producer alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Craig Rosenberg, Phil Sgriccia, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter. Michael Saltzman, Ennis, and Robertson serve as co-executive producers. The Boys is a production of Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey, Original Film, Kickstart Entertainment, and Nightsky Productions.

The Boys season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video worldwide. New episodes will debut every Friday, until October 9.

Amazon has already renewed The Boys for a third season, with Supernatural star Jensen Ackles set to join the show.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Google Urges EU to Be Flexible in Setting Digital Rule Book
OnePlus 8T Specifications Leaked, May Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display and Quad Rear Cameras

