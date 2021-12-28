A new The Batman trailer has come as a surprise drop. (Only in English sadly, there are no Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu versions.) Late on Monday, Warner Bros. unveiled a third trailer for the Robert Pattinson-led Batman movie that expands on what we know about the Dark Knight's next adventure. The Batman trailer suggests how the Riddler/ Edward Nashton (Paul Dano) will toy with Batman/ Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) — he knows more about him than he lets on — and hints at the family secrets that Wayne will discover during his investigation. And in the process, Batman will have to make new allies, chiefly in Catwoman/ Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), if he is to bring Riddler to justice.

“Bruce Wayne? I wouldn't be bothering you here but your people keep telling me you're unavailable,” grassroots Gotham City mayoral candidate Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson) says to Wayne at the start of the new The Batman trailer. Meanwhile, the trailer shows us why he's “unavailable”. As we all know, Wayne has a second life as a detective and vigilante. “You know, you could really be doing more for this city,” Reál continues elsewhere. “Your family has a history of philanthropy, but as far as I can tell, you're not doing anything.” Well, to be fair, Wayne is doing philanthropy in his own way — if that counts.

“The Riddler is asking for you,” Gotham City Police Department lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) tells Batman, before Wayne's butler and mentor Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) says: “The killer left this for the Batman. Why is he writing to you?” The Riddler (Dano) is really interested in the Batman and it seems he might know his real identity, given the next line in The Batman trailer: “Riddler's latest. It's all about the Waynes,” Catwoman (Kravitz) says as she shows up. “If we don't stand up, no one will.” Batman tells her she has a lot of cats, and she replies she has “a thing about strays.”

“The Bat and the Cat. It's got a nice ring,” Catwoman says elsewhere, as we see the two engage in fisticuffs that seem to have an erotic side to it. Alfred asks if she's a new friend of his, and Wayne says he's not so sure. “I'm just here to unmask the truth about this cesspool we call a city,” Riddler says in the new The Batman trailer as we get another look at his masked face. Riddler tells Batman that he's a part of this, and when the latter wonders how, Riddler adds: “Oh, you're really not as smart as I thought you were, Bruce Wayne.” There, my supposition from earlier has turned out to be true.

The Batman trailer then kicks up a notch with more action snippets, while Wayne accuses Alfred of lying to him for several years, Gordon's senior wonders if Batman himself is “involved in this”, Catwoman wonders who Batman is under there and what he's hiding, and Wayne pleads with Selina not to throw her life away. “Don't worry honey, I got nine of ‘em,” Catwoman replies cheekily. Elsewhere, the Riddler crashes a funeral that Wayne is attending and unleashes a riddle: “It can be cruel, poetic, or blind. But when it's denied, it's your violence you may find.”

In addition to Pattinson, Kravitz, Dano, Wright, Serkis, and Lawson, The Batman also stars John Turturro as Gotham City crime lord Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham district attorney Gil Colson, Colin Farrell as rising crime lord Penguin/ Oswald Cobblepot, Barry Keoghan as GCPD officer Stanley Merkel, and Alex Ferns as GCPD Commissioner Pete Savage. Gil Perez-Abraham, twins Charlie and Max Carver, Rupert Penry-Jones, and Con O'Neill also have roles. Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) is the director, co-writer with Peter Craig (The Unforgivable), and producer with Dylan Clark.

The Batman will release March 4, 2022 in cinemas worldwide. After a 45-day theatrical window, The Batman will be available April 19, 2022 on HBO Max.