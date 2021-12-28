Technology News
loading

The Batman Trailer Sets Up Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz as Partners-in-Crime

And we have an HBO Max release date for The Batman.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 December 2021 11:04 IST
The Batman Trailer Sets Up Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz as Partners-in-Crime

Photo Credit: Jonathan Olley/DC Comics

Robert Pattinson as Batman in The Batman trailer

Highlights
  • The Batman release date is March 4, 2022 in cinemas
  • New The Batman trailer hints at Wayne family secrets
  • The Batman HBO Max release date is April 19, 2022

A new The Batman trailer has come as a surprise drop. (Only in English sadly, there are no Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu versions.) Late on Monday, Warner Bros. unveiled a third trailer for the Robert Pattinson-led Batman movie that expands on what we know about the Dark Knight's next adventure. The Batman trailer suggests how the Riddler/ Edward Nashton (Paul Dano) will toy with Batman/ Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) — he knows more about him than he lets on — and hints at the family secrets that Wayne will discover during his investigation. And in the process, Batman will have to make new allies, chiefly in Catwoman/ Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), if he is to bring Riddler to justice.

“Bruce Wayne? I wouldn't be bothering you here but your people keep telling me you're unavailable,” grassroots Gotham City mayoral candidate Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson) says to Wayne at the start of the new The Batman trailer. Meanwhile, the trailer shows us why he's “unavailable”. As we all know, Wayne has a second life as a detective and vigilante. “You know, you could really be doing more for this city,” Reál continues elsewhere. “Your family has a history of philanthropy, but as far as I can tell, you're not doing anything.” Well, to be fair, Wayne is doing philanthropy in his own way — if that counts.

“The Riddler is asking for you,” Gotham City Police Department lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) tells Batman, before Wayne's butler and mentor Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) says: “The killer left this for the Batman. Why is he writing to you?” The Riddler (Dano) is really interested in the Batman and it seems he might know his real identity, given the next line in The Batman trailer: “Riddler's latest. It's all about the Waynes,” Catwoman (Kravitz) says as she shows up. “If we don't stand up, no one will.” Batman tells her she has a lot of cats, and she replies she has “a thing about strays.”

“The Bat and the Cat. It's got a nice ring,” Catwoman says elsewhere, as we see the two engage in fisticuffs that seem to have an erotic side to it. Alfred asks if she's a new friend of his, and Wayne says he's not so sure. “I'm just here to unmask the truth about this cesspool we call a city,” Riddler says in the new The Batman trailer as we get another look at his masked face. Riddler tells Batman that he's a part of this, and when the latter wonders how, Riddler adds: “Oh, you're really not as smart as I thought you were, Bruce Wayne.” There, my supposition from earlier has turned out to be true.

The Batman trailer then kicks up a notch with more action snippets, while Wayne accuses Alfred of lying to him for several years, Gordon's senior wonders if Batman himself is “involved in this”, Catwoman wonders who Batman is under there and what he's hiding, and Wayne pleads with Selina not to throw her life away. “Don't worry honey, I got nine of ‘em,” Catwoman replies cheekily. Elsewhere, the Riddler crashes a funeral that Wayne is attending and unleashes a riddle: “It can be cruel, poetic, or blind. But when it's denied, it's your violence you may find.”

In addition to Pattinson, Kravitz, Dano, Wright, Serkis, and Lawson, The Batman also stars John Turturro as Gotham City crime lord Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham district attorney Gil Colson, Colin Farrell as rising crime lord Penguin/ Oswald Cobblepot, Barry Keoghan as GCPD officer Stanley Merkel, and Alex Ferns as GCPD Commissioner Pete Savage. Gil Perez-Abraham, twins Charlie and Max Carver, Rupert Penry-Jones, and Con O'Neill also have roles. Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) is the director, co-writer with Peter Craig (The Unforgivable), and producer with Dylan Clark.

The Batman will release March 4, 2022 in cinemas worldwide. After a 45-day theatrical window, The Batman will be available April 19, 2022 on HBO Max.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
The Batman

The Batman

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Superhero
  • Cast
    Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell
  • Director Matt Reeves
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Batman, The Batman trailer, The Batman release date, The Batman release date HBO Max, The Batman cast, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Matt Reeves, DC Comics, DC Films, Warner Bros, HBO Max, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 Price Tipped Ahead of Launch Today

Related Stories

The Batman Trailer Sets Up Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz as Partners-in-Crime
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  3. MIUI 13 Set to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 12 Series on Tuesday
  4. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  7. Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 Price Tipped
  8. Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched
  9. Xiaomi 12 Series Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, Live Images Leaked
  10. Elon Musk Slammed Online by Chinese Citizens After Space Station Near-Misses
#Latest Stories
  1. Riot Games Agrees to Pay $100 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit
  2. In a First, Scientists Measure Oscillations in the Brightness of a Massive Neutron Star During Eruption
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Register Lows Along With Majority Altcoins, Crypto Price Charts Plunge into Red Again
  4. Apple Introduces Limited-Edition AirTag, Special Version of Beats Studio Buds to Celebrate the Year of Tiger
  5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With Exynos 1200
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 60,000 Accounts for Cheating
  7. Airtel, TCS Said to Team Up for 5G-Based Remote Robotic Operations; Running Trials in Haryana
  8. The Batman Trailer Sets Up Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz as Partners-in-Crime
  9. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 Price Tipped Ahead of Launch Today
  10. Baidu Tests Metaverse Waters With New VR App XiRang, Will Allow 100,000 Users to Participate at the Same Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com