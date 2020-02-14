Technology News
The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit Revealed in First Look

Featuring the new theme song by Michael Giacchino.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 February 2020 10:28 IST
The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit Revealed in First Look

Photo Credit: Matt Reeves

Robert Pattinson as Batman

Highlights
  • The Batman release date is June 25, 2021 in India
  • First look showcases new Batman symbol, suit
  • The Batman is part of the DC film universe

With The Batman now in production, writer-director Matt Reeves has revealed the first look at Robert Pattinson in costume as the titular superhero. Set to ominous background music that builds into a rousing one — composer Michael Giacchino admitted he was so excited to work on The Batman that he finished writing the theme back in October — it features Pattinson slowly walk out of the shadows into a dimly-lit red-coloured room, giving us a glimpse at the new Batman symbol before the camera pans upwards to showcase his half-hidden face behind the mask.

Reeves released The Batman first look on his Vimeo channel on Thursday, calling it “The Batman – Camera Test.” He tweeted out the link shortly after.

In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as the cat burglar Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as the villain Edward Nashton / Riddler, Colin Farrell (Dumbo) as the villain Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin, Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis (new Planet of the Apes trilogy) as the Wayne family butler Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro (Barton Fink) as the mobster Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard (An Education) as Gotham's district attorney Gil Colson, and Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as Gotham mayoral candidate Bella Reál.

Behind the scenes, Reeves co-wrote The Batman with newcomer Mattson Tomlin. Reeves is also a producer on the film with Dylan Clark. Greig Fraser is the cinematographer. DC Films is handling production, with its owner Warner Bros. Pictures the distributor globally.

The Batman releases June 25, 2021 in cinemas in India and elsewhere.

Further reading: The Batman, Batman, Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves, Warner Bros, DC Comics, DCEU
