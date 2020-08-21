The Batman Logo Revealed by Director Matt Reeves

The Batman logo is here. The Batman writer-director Matt Reeves has lifted the lid on the logo for his upcoming Robert Pattinson-led standalone reboot of the Dark Knight, alongside artwork of Pattinson's Batman drawn by DC Comics publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee. Red is the dominant colour of choice for both The Batman logo and artwork. The Batman logo features a bat imposed on the words “Batman”, while Batman stands on a gargoyle against the backdrop of Gotham City in the artwork.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

“Excited to share the very first look at our official [The Batman] logo, and some very cool additional [DC FanDome] artwork by the amazing [Jim Lee] — see more of The Batman at the [DC FanDome] global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, [August 22]!” Reeves wrote in a tweet on Thursday. Both Reeves and Pattinson will be present for The Batman panel at DC FanDome, which is the last major panel and begins 6am IST on Sunday, August 23.

A teaser for The Batman is expected at the weekend's mega virtual event DC FanDome, though it's impossible to say what it will contain. The Batman had reportedly finished a quarter of its filming in London when the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced Reeves and Co. to shut down production in March. Cameras are expected to roll again in early September in the English capital.

In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, The Batman stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham district attorney Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Gotham mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin.

Behind the scenes, Reeves is working off a script he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin. Reeves is also a producer on The Batman alongside Dylan Clark. Michael Giacchino is composing The Batman soundtrack, while Greig Fraser is the cinematographer. The Batman is a production of DC Films, and 6th and Idaho Productions. Warner Bros. Pictures is the global distributor.

The Batman is slated to release October 1, 2021 in cinemas worldwide.

