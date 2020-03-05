Technology News
loading

The Batman: New Batmobile Unveiled in Photos From Director Matt Reeves

It’s... a car?

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 March 2020 11:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Batman: New Batmobile Unveiled in Photos From Director Matt Reeves

Photo Credit: Matt Reeves

The new Batmobile

Highlights
  • The Batman release date is June 25, 2021 in India
  • New Batmobile looks just like a regular car
  • The Batman is part of the DC film universe

Less than a month after we got a first look at Robert Pattinson's Batsuit, writer-director Matt Reeves has unveiled the new Batmobile, which looks more like a regular car than it ever has in any Batman movie before. That's more so the case for the front of the Batmobile, which can easily be mistaken for just another muscle car if Pattinson's Batman wasn't standing next to it. The back of the car, on the other hand, is a lot more souped up, with the engine sticking out. That makes it not-a-muscle car, which usually have their engines in the front.

Reeves posted the three Batmobile photos on his Twitter account Wednesday, with the caption featuring a bat and a race car emoji.

In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as the Riddler, Colin Farrell (Dumbo) as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis (Planet of the Apes) as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro (Barton Fink) as the mobster Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard (An Education) as Gotham's district attorney Gil Colson, and Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as Gotham mayoral candidate Bella Reál.

Behind the scenes, Reeves co-wrote The Batman with newcomer Mattson Tomlin. Reeves is also a producer on the film with Dylan Clark. Greig Fraser is the cinematographer. DC Films is handling production, with its owner Warner Bros. Pictures the distributor globally.

The Batman releases June 25, 2021 in cinemas in India and elsewhere.

batmobile 1 1 Batmobile The Batman

batmobile 3 1 Batmobile The Batman

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Batman, Batmobile, Batman, Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves, Warner Bros, DC Comics, DCEU
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Realme 6 Pro Price in India Starts at Rs. 16,999, Realme 6 Price Begins at Rs. 12,999: Event Highlights
Google Wins $179 Million Against Former Engineer Who Stole Trade Secrets

Related Stories

The Batman: New Batmobile Unveiled in Photos From Director Matt Reeves
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  2. Realme 6 Price, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch
  3. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  4. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  6. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  8. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  9. Realme UI Early Access Programme for Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro Launched
  10. Paytm Offices Shut After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Band With Colour Display, Cricket Mode Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Realme 6 Pro Price in India Starts at Rs. 16,999, Realme 6 Price Begins at Rs. 12,999: Event Highlights
  3. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia 5.2 'Captain America' Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
  5. Huawei P40 Lite E With 4,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Play Hides Search Results for Coronavirus, COVID-19: All You Need to Know
  7. Government Warns of Action for Non-Payment of AGR Dues
  8. US Lawmakers Told of Security Risks From China-Owned TikTok
  9. US Lawmakers Seek to Step Up Pressure on UK to Reverse Huawei 5G Decision
  10. Google Wins $179 Million Against Former Engineer Who Stole Trade Secrets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.