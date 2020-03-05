Less than a month after we got a first look at Robert Pattinson's Batsuit, writer-director Matt Reeves has unveiled the new Batmobile, which looks more like a regular car than it ever has in any Batman movie before. That's more so the case for the front of the Batmobile, which can easily be mistaken for just another muscle car if Pattinson's Batman wasn't standing next to it. The back of the car, on the other hand, is a lot more souped up, with the engine sticking out. That makes it not-a-muscle car, which usually have their engines in the front.

Reeves posted the three Batmobile photos on his Twitter account Wednesday, with the caption featuring a bat and a race car emoji.

In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as the Riddler, Colin Farrell (Dumbo) as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis (Planet of the Apes) as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro (Barton Fink) as the mobster Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard (An Education) as Gotham's district attorney Gil Colson, and Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as Gotham mayoral candidate Bella Reál.

Behind the scenes, Reeves co-wrote The Batman with newcomer Mattson Tomlin. Reeves is also a producer on the film with Dylan Clark. Greig Fraser is the cinematographer. DC Films is handling production, with its owner Warner Bros. Pictures the distributor globally.

The Batman releases June 25, 2021 in cinemas in India and elsewhere.