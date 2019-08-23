It's time for more angry birds. Not angrier birds, because they are already Angry Birds. Except this time around, the birds are teaming up with their archenemies, the pigs, to thwart a new advanced weapon that threatens both their islands. The Angry Birds Movie 2 — the sequel to the 2016 high-grossing original — is out now in cinemas across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. And surprisingly, it's better than the original — a low bar, yes — if critics are to be believed. The Angry Birds Movie 2 has a 76 percent fresh rating, albeit a mixed 60 score, on reviews aggregators Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, respectively. In fact, that makes it the best-reviewed video game movie. Again, a low bar.

Tickets have been available for The Angry Birds Movie 2 since earlier this week in India. Depending on where you live, your choice of language, and the theatre you opt for, you can catch the new Angry Birds movie in MX4D, 4DX 3D, regular 3D, or plain ol' 2D. The Angry Birds Movie 2 is rated “U” in India naturally — it's a kids' movie after all — which means children can go watch the movie by themselves. Other useful info: there are no post-credits scenes in The Angry Birds Movie 2, though there is a pixel art-style montage that's shown as the credits roll. The film runs for 96 minutes, typical for animated fare.

If you're wondering who's part of the voice cast, Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage return to reprise their respective roles of Red, Chuck, King Leonard, Bomb, and Ethan “Mighty” Eagle. On The Angry Birds Movie 2, they are joined by Leslie Jones as Zeta, Rachel Bloom as Silver, Awkwafina as Courtney, Sterling K. Brown as Garry Pig, Eugenio Derbez as Glenn, Pete Davidson as Jerry Eagle, Zach Woods as Carl Eagle, Dove Cameron as Ella, Lil Rel Howery as Alex, Nicki Minaj as Pinky, Beck Bennett as Hank / Brad, and Brooklynn Prince as Zoe.

For the film's Hindi-language dub, Sony Pictures India has roped in The Kapil Sharma Show cast members Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Sharma himself, who voice King Leonard, Zeta, and Red, respectively. Expect them to carry over the vein of the humour that powers their variety sketch show. Sony India hasn't revealed the voice cast for the Tamil- and Telugu-language dubs of The Angry Birds Movie 2.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is a production of Columbia Pictures, Rovio Animation — not a division of Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment, as it's now owned by Kaiken Entertainment — and Sony Pictures Animation. Sony Pictures Releasing is distributing the film globally.

Here's the official synopsis for The Angry Birds Movie 2, via Sony Pictures:

“The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck's sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and tech-pig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely super-team to save their homes.”

If you're interested in re-watching the original, The Angry Birds Movie is available on Netflix. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, should be available for digital download in four months, and on streaming sometime next year, likely on Netflix as well.