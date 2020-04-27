Technology News
loading

Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video

Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad goes global, but The Goldfinch is only for India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 April 2020 16:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Warner Bros., T-Series

Ansel Elgort in The Goldfinch, Taapsee Pannu in Thappad

Highlights
  • Thappad available May 1 on Prime Video
  • The Goldfinch hits Prime Video on May 8
  • Thappad is by far the better movie of the two

Amazon Prime Video has announced release dates for two upcoming films in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer social drama Thappad, and the Ansel Elgort-led book adaptation The Goldfinch. Thappad will release Friday, May 1 on Amazon's streaming service globally, with The Goldfinch a week later on Friday, May 8 only in India. While Thappad arrives just two over months since its theatrical release, The Goldfinch — via Amazon's deal with Warner Bros. Pictures India — has taken over seven months to arrive on streaming. You'll need an Amazon Prime subscription — Rs. 129 per month, or Rs. 999 per year — to watch the films, as is the case for all movies on the platform.

Article 15 and Mulk writer-director Anubhav Sinha is at the helm of Thappad, about a wife (Pannu) whose seemingly perfect life ends up in pieces after her husband (Pavail Gulati) slaps her at a party. Thappad “re-evaluates and questions gender dynamics within a marriage and society's acceptance of the age-old belief: ‘shaadi mein sab kuch chalta hain [everything goes in a marriage]'.” The film was praised for its social message and performances, though it was criticised for its pace and use of tropes. In addition to Pannu and Gulati, Thappad also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Manav Kaul, and Ram Kapoor among others.

“I was very sure I wanted to be a part of this movie,” Pannu said in a mailed statement. “It is an honour to have worked with Anubhav sir on this project where he approached a sensitive topic in the most impactful way possible. I have been a rebel by nature since childhood, and, that reflects in my choice of films. The last six months have been very interesting for me. From doing stand-up comedy on Amazon original series One Mic Stand to this incredibly nuanced role in Thappad, I have had the opportunity to really expand my range of work. I am thrilled that viewers can now watch Thappad on Amazon Prime Video.”

The Goldfinch is the adaptation of Donna Tartt's 2013 book of the same name, about a young man (Elgort) who holds onto the eponymous painting from the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MoMA) as hope and in memory, after his mother is killed in a terrorist bombing at the New York City museum. Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, and Nicole Kidman form the talented supporting cast. The Goldfinch was panned by critics and ended up as a box office disaster, with estimated losses around $50 million (about Rs. 381 crores).

These follow the Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer horror thriller Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship, and Greta Gerwig's star-studded period drama Little Women, all released in the past week on Prime Video. While all these films had a theatrical release — truncated in the case of Thappad — Amazon is reportedly in talks with the Jyothika-starrer Tamil-language courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal to bring the film directly to streaming, given theatres are shut across India due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Thappad is out May 1 on Prime Video worldwide. The Goldfinch is out May 8 on Prime Video in India. Both films will be available with Hindi- and English-language audio, respectively, as those were the only theatrical version of the film.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Thappad, The Goldfinch, T Series, Warner Bros, Amazon Studios
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Redmi K30 Pro May Be Rebranded as Poco F2 Pro, Google Play Listing Suggests: Report
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  2. JioMart WhatsApp-Based Online Portal Starts Amid Lockdown
  3. Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  4. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  5. Poco F2 Pro May Be a Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, Google Play Suggests
  6. Is OnePlus 8 Worth Rs. 7,000 More Than OnePlus 7T?
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. Indian Movies Head to Streaming as Coronavirus Keeps Cinemas Shut
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  10. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Finally Get Android 10 - But, via Open Beta
#Latest Stories
  1. Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
  2. Redmi K30 Pro May Be Rebranded as Poco F2 Pro, Google Play Listing Suggests: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Pre-Booking Offer Redemption Extended to May 20 in India
  4. Spider-Man 3 Release Date Pushed, Forces Marvel to Move Doctor Strange, Thor Sequels
  5. Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Android April 2020 Security Patch and Other Bug Fixes
  7. Samsung Galaxy A21s Detailed Specifications Tipped
  8. Google Doodle Games Series to Help Deal With Stay at Home Boredom, Starting With Coding for Carrots
  9. Avengers: Endgame Directors Announce Live Re-Watch Party to Celebrate First Anniversary
  10. Paatal Lok Teaser Trailer Out, Trailer Releases May 5: Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com