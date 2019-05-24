Technology News

First Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer Brings Back Sarah Connor

Does the franchise still have any legs?

By | Updated: 24 May 2019 13:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
First Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer Brings Back Sarah Connor

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate trailer

Highlights
  • Terminator: Dark Fate to release November 1 in India
  • First trailer features the return of Sarah Connor
  • James Cameron is one of the producers

The first teaser trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate is here, which is technically the sixth film in the franchise but the third in terms of narrative, given it disregards all the other sequels after Terminator 2: Judgment Day as having taken place in an alternate timeline. Dark Fate also marks the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor and writer-director James Cameron in a producing capacity, both of whom were involved with the first two Terminator movies but have opted to sit out since. Deadpool director Tim Miller is at the helm of Terminator: Dark Fate, which also stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Diego Boneta (Luis Miguel).

The voice of Reyes, who plays a young woman named Dani Ramos who's the new target for an advanced Terminator Rev-9 (Luna), kicks off the first Terminator: Dark Fate trailer: “Two days ago, I had this nice, simple life. And now it's a nightmare.” A cover of Björk's 1997 song “Hunter” kicks in soon after, while the trailer shows Reyes, her brother Miguel Ramos (Boneta), and human-machine hybrid solider-assassin Grace (Davis) trying to run from Rev-9, who can apparently split himself into two separate units when needed. After Grace and Reyes are cornered on a highway, Connor (Hamilton) shows up to help them out, blasting the new Terminator with a special machine gun and then a rocket launcher.

 

At a motel later, the two parties learn more about each other, with Connor wondering how human-like Grace is. After showing off capabilities that are not human at all, she says in response: “I'm human.” The three then take a trip to see the ageing T-800 (Schwarzenegger), who's living in a remote cabin out in the woods. Cue more glimpses of action sequences which involves one jumbo jet crashing into another plane, and you can guess what happens next. After Reyes wonders how they will win towards the end of the Terminator: Dark Fate trailer, Grace replies: “We win, by keeping you alive.”

Though Terminator 2 is considered one of the best films of all time, the franchise has struggled to capture any of that magic since, either critically or at the box office. 2003's Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines scored middling reviews, while 2009's Terminator Salvation and 2015's Terminator Genisys were both panned by mostly everyone. And hence, it comes as no surprise that Miller, Cameron, and the rest of the team have opted to ignore all three films with Dark Fate.

Terminator: Dark Fate is scheduled to release November 1 in cinemas in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Terminator, Terminator Dark Fate, Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron, Paramount Pictures, Fox, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Facebook Says India Ranks Second in Government Requests for User Data
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Twitter Records 400 Million Related Tweets in 2019
Honor Smartphones
First Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer Brings Back Sarah Connor
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Teasers Confirm Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming, 4,000mAh Battery
  2. Airtel Digital TV Reportedly Introduces New SD, HD Long-Term Packs
  3. Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Admits Buying iPhones for Family Members
  4. Tata Sky Cuts Prices of Its HD, SD Set-Top Boxes
  5. WhatsApp Status Updates Could Soon Be Posted as Facebook Stories
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro Doesn't Provide 3x Optical Zoom Fully as Promised: Report
  7. Trump Says 'Dangerous' Huawei Could Be Included in US-China Trade Deal
  8. Redmi 7A Unveiled, the Successor to the Popular Redmi 6A Budget Smartphone
  9. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  10. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Next Sale in India on May 29
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.