The first teaser trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate is here, which is technically the sixth film in the franchise but the third in terms of narrative, given it disregards all the other sequels after Terminator 2: Judgment Day as having taken place in an alternate timeline. Dark Fate also marks the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor and writer-director James Cameron in a producing capacity, both of whom were involved with the first two Terminator movies but have opted to sit out since. Deadpool director Tim Miller is at the helm of Terminator: Dark Fate, which also stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Diego Boneta (Luis Miguel).

The voice of Reyes, who plays a young woman named Dani Ramos who's the new target for an advanced Terminator Rev-9 (Luna), kicks off the first Terminator: Dark Fate trailer: “Two days ago, I had this nice, simple life. And now it's a nightmare.” A cover of Björk's 1997 song “Hunter” kicks in soon after, while the trailer shows Reyes, her brother Miguel Ramos (Boneta), and human-machine hybrid solider-assassin Grace (Davis) trying to run from Rev-9, who can apparently split himself into two separate units when needed. After Grace and Reyes are cornered on a highway, Connor (Hamilton) shows up to help them out, blasting the new Terminator with a special machine gun and then a rocket launcher.

At a motel later, the two parties learn more about each other, with Connor wondering how human-like Grace is. After showing off capabilities that are not human at all, she says in response: “I'm human.” The three then take a trip to see the ageing T-800 (Schwarzenegger), who's living in a remote cabin out in the woods. Cue more glimpses of action sequences which involves one jumbo jet crashing into another plane, and you can guess what happens next. After Reyes wonders how they will win towards the end of the Terminator: Dark Fate trailer, Grace replies: “We win, by keeping you alive.”

Though Terminator 2 is considered one of the best films of all time, the franchise has struggled to capture any of that magic since, either critically or at the box office. 2003's Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines scored middling reviews, while 2009's Terminator Salvation and 2015's Terminator Genisys were both panned by mostly everyone. And hence, it comes as no surprise that Miller, Cameron, and the rest of the team have opted to ignore all three films with Dark Fate.

Terminator: Dark Fate is scheduled to release November 1 in cinemas in India.