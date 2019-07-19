We have a new behind-the-scenes trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate — released at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 — the sixth film in the franchise which will behave as the third for narrative and James Cameron reasons. The writer-director is back as producer on Dark Fate, since he left the franchise in 1991 after Terminator 2: Judgment Day. And he's not the only one who's returning. Linda Hamilton reprises her role of Sarah Connor, also having been missing since the first two Terminator movies. The new featurette gives us a peek at how the film was made, with the cast and crew expressing how it's different from what has come before.

The Dark Fate Comic-Con trailer opens with director Tim Miller (Deadpool) expressing disbelief at getting to work with both Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Cameron then adds that it's “grim, gritty, [and] a fast, white-knuckle ride”, and claims it “follows tonally in the footsteps of” Terminator 1 and Terminator 2. New cast member Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage) says that Miller had “this fresh vision” and that “the action is huge”, just like Deadpool. Miller says as much, noting “the film is relentless, it just does not stop.” Does that remind you of anyone?

At Comic-Con, Cameron also revealed that Edward Furlong, who played Sarah's son John Connor in Terminator 2, is back in Dark Fate as well. Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Diego Boneta (Luis Miguel).

If you're wondering what happened to the three films in between — Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator Salvation (2009), and Terminator Genisys (2015) — Cameron explained it away earlier by saying that they took place in alternate timelines, which allows Dark Fate to disregard all the other sequels without having to come up with an in-movie convoluted justification.

Cameron's reasoning also helps the Terminator franchise be rid of every film that has failed in the past, though that does put a bigger spotlight on Dark Fate.

Here's the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate, via Paramount Pictures and Fox:

“27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a new, modified liquid metal Terminator (Gabriel Luna) is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), a hybrid cyborg human (Mackenzie Davis), and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator, for a fight for the future.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is scheduled to release November 1 in cinemas in India. Disney will handle distribution in India, owing to its acquisition of Fox, which has international distribution rights.