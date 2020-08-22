The final Tenet trailer is here. With Christopher Nolan's epic time-bending espionage movie out in theatres in Europe and elsewhere next week, Warner Bros. has unveiled a final three-minute look at Tenet. Set to Travis Scott's new single for the Tenet soundtrack, “The Plan”, the final Tenet trailer has a lot of new footage — with most of it moving backwards in time — though that doesn't mean Nolan's film is any less confusing still. While Tenet is opening in many parts of the world between August and September after being delayed repeatedly, India is not among those, given the rate at which we're adding new coronavirus cases, more than any country per day.

Towards the start of the final Tenet trailer, Clémence Poésy is involved in further explanation of how the alternate world works, trying to show John David Washington the difference between two seemingly identical bullets. He's later told to not shoot the bullet but catch it, an exchange we've seen previously. There are extended glimpses of the opera house sequence, which was shown as part of the Tenet prologue in theatres earlier this year.

Later, Washington says to Robert Pattinson, “You've got something,” in what seems like an indication to a heist they are planning. In response, Pattinson says: “Time isn't the problem. Getting out alive is the problem.” The rest of the final Tenet trailer is made up of fly-bys and action bits, before we end at another Poésy–Washington exchange. “What do you think we're seeing?,” he asks as he handles some parts with a glove. She responds: “The detritus of a coming war.” That's the cue for the Tenet trailer to give us a glimpse of an extensive action sequence set in a ghost town with a rocky terrain.

In addition to Poésy, Washington, and Pattinson, Tenet also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Duorif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Denzil Smith, Kenneth Branagh, and Michael Caine. Nolan wrote and directed Tenet. Nolan is also a producer on Tenet alongside wife Emma Thomas. Tenet filmed in seven countries across three continents, including India, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Norway, the UK, and the US.

While the early critical consensus for Tenet is largely positive — the Nolan film holds a 79 percent rating and a favourable 71 score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, respectively — some mixed reviews are painting a very polarising picture. Tenet seems like a movie that's going to divide opinions and be hotly debated — once all of us do get to see it.

Here's the official synopsis for Tenet, from Warner Bros. Pictures:

“John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.”

Tenet is out Wednesday, August 26 in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

The Nolan film will open Thursday, August 27 in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, the Middle East, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Tenet will release Friday, August 28 in East Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, and Vietnam.

On Thursday, September 3, Tenet arrives in China, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United States. Tenet opens Thursday, September 10 in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States. The movie debuts Thursday, September 17 in Cyprus and Friday, September 18 in Japan.

Tenet doesn't have a release date in India yet.

