Technology News
loading

Tenet Release Date Set for August–September in Over 70 Countries

Including the US, the UK, and most of Europe. India is naturally not a part of it given the pandemic situation.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 July 2020 11:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tenet Release Date Set for August–September in Over 70 Countries

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson in Tenet

Highlights
  • Tenet releases August 26 in 24 countries
  • In the US, Tenet arrives on September 3
  • India, 19 others without a release date

A new staggered release plan for Tenet — Christopher Nolan's time-bending espionage epic movie — has been set, as promised. A week after Warner Bros. said it would announce a new release date “imminently” and days after a report hinted at a late August debut, the studio has unveiled Tenet release dates for 70 countries between August 26 and September 18. That includes the likes of the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Japan. India is not on the list, which makes sense given the government has yet to even discuss the reopening of cinemas, with the coronavirus continuing to sweep through the country.

Tenet will release on Wednesday, August 26 in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. The Nolan film will open Thursday, August 27 in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, the Middle East, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. And on Friday, August 28, Tenet will roll out in East Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, and Vietnam.

The following week on Thursday, September 3, Tenet arrives in Kuwait, Qatar, and the United States. The week after that on Thursday, September 10, Tenet premieres in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States. Tenet debuts Thursday, September 17 in Cyprus and Friday, September 18 in Japan. India is not the only country without a Tenet release date as yet. That list also includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Most of those countries are also suffering from the coronavirus, except China, where Warner Bros. has yet to receive the greenlight from the government.

Of course, even the countries that have a Tenet release date, there's no guarantee that the Nolan movie will open in all cities on the same day. The pandemic situation can change drastically within a few weeks and the new release dates are still a month away or more. That's exactly why Tenet has been delayed thrice in the past, as Warner Bros.' most important home market — the US — has seen new spikes in coronavirus cases over recent weeks, in part due to lockdowns being eased earlier than advised. Allowing audiences into movie theatres fits squarely into that bracket. It also remains to be seen whether audiences feel comfortable enough to visit cinemas, especially at the level a $200-million (Rs. 1,500-crore) film like Tenet needs to turn a profit.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tenet, Christopher Nolan, Warner Bros, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Pandemic
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
OnePlus Nord Fails Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure
NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Is Brawniest and Brainiest One Yet, to Lift Off on July 30

Related Stories

Tenet Release Date Set for August–September in Over 70 Countries
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord Review
  3. Airtel Offering 1GB Free Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  4. Redmi 9 Teased to Launch in India on August 4 Ahead of Prime Day Sale
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM Variant to Go on its First Sale on Wednesday
  6. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Job Portal for Recruiters, Applicants
  7. Government Launches Mausam App for Weather Forecasts
  8. Google Pixel 4a Tipped to Launch on August 3
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra India Release Date Tipped
  10. School Girls in India Discover Earth-Bound Asteroid
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Is Brawniest and Brainiest One Yet, to Lift Off on July 30
  2. Tenet Release Date Set for August–September in Over 70 Countries
  3. OnePlus Nord Fails Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure
  4. School Girls in India Discover Earth-Bound Asteroid
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Teaser Gives Us a Glimpse at Galaxy Note 20, 4 More New Devices Coming on August 5
  6. Google Pixel 4a Tipped to Launch on August 3
  7. Facebook Says EU Antitrust Probe Invades Employee Privacy
  8. Intel Ousts Chief Engineer, Shakes Up Technical Group After 7nm Chip Delay
  9. Google Extends Work From Home Through June 2021
  10. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com