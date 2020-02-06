Technology News
loading

Tenet Prologue in India: Birds of Prey IMAX Screenings to Carry Preview of Christopher Nolan’s Next

With just over five months to the film’s release.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 12:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tenet Prologue in India: Birds of Prey IMAX Screenings to Carry Preview of Christopher Nolan’s Next

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

John David Washington in Tenet

Highlights
  • Same Tenet prologue screened in the US in December
  • Tenet prologue is six minutes long, exclusive to IMAX
  • Release date of Tenet is July 17 in India, elsewhere

A six-minute prologue for Christopher Nolan's next action thriller movie, Tenet, will play in front of IMAX screenings of Birds of Prey — the new DC film led by Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn — in India. This is the same Tenet prologue that was screened in front of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in select IMAX theatres in the US back in December, Gadgets 360 has learned. In the interest of those who haven't yet spoiled themselves by reading Tenet prologue explainers or watching ripped versions on the Internet, we won't get into any specifics, be it what it's about or whom it features, except to say that it's mind-boggling — just like Nolan wants it to be — more so because it feels ripped from deep within the film.

In India, the Tenet prologue with Birds of Prey is followed by already-released trailers for Tenet — a bit weird to have a trailer after you see six minutes of the film — the animated adventure comedy Scoob! based on characters from the Scooby-Doo franchise, slated to release May 15 worldwide; and the other DC film in 2020: Wonder Woman 1984, featuring the returning Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins in the lead and director's chair, respectively. Wonder Woman 1984 will release June 5 everywhere. If you watch Birds of Prey on a non-IMAX screen in India, the three trailers are all you'll see before the film.

Written and directed by Nolan, Tenet is being described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. It stars John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Robert Pattinson (Twilight), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Dimple Kapadia (Rudaali), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Clémence Poésy (The Tunnel), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight), Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Denzil Smith (Delhi Crime), Martin Donovan (Big Little Lies), and former ice hockey player Sean Avery. Nolan is also producing Tenet with his wife Emma Thomas. Hoyte van Hoytema (Interstellar, Dunkirk) is the cinematographer, while Oscar-winner Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther) is the composer.

Nolan shot Tenet in Mumbai for five days back in September, taking half the time he had reportedly planned to, with locations including Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. India is one of seven production countries for the globe-spanning film, alongside Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Norway, the UK, and the US.

Birds of Prey is out February 7 in cinemas in India. Tenet is slated to release July 17 in India and across the world. Both films are being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures globally.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tenet, Birds of Prey, Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), IMAX, IMAX India, Warner Bros, Christopher Nolan, India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Elon Musk Says You Don't Need a High School Diploma to Join Tesla's AI Team
Vivo V19 Series With Hole-Punch Design, Dual Front Cameras to Launch in India Next Month: Report

Related Stories

Tenet Prologue in India: Birds of Prey IMAX Screenings to Carry Preview of Christopher Nolan’s Next
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Review
  2. Realme C3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  4. Moto G8 Power Full Specifications, Design Leaked via Amazon Listing
  5. Realme 6 Pro Gets Certified, Tipping an Imminent Launch
  6. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  8. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C3 Runs Android 10 With Realme UI: Live Updates
  2. Vivo V19 Series With Hole-Punch Design, Dual Front Cameras to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  3. Tenet Prologue in India: Birds of Prey IMAX Screenings to Carry Preview of Christopher Nolan’s Next
  4. Elon Musk Says You Don't Need a High School Diploma to Join Tesla's AI Team
  5. Moto G8 Power Full Specifications, Design Leaked via Amazon Listing
  6. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android: All You Need to Know
  7. Facebook, YouTube Demand AI Firm Must Stop Scraping Faces From Sites
  8. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio, 5.1 Channel Surround Sound Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Samples Tease Zooming Capability, Confirmed to Pack LPDDR5 RAM
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Pack 4,700mAh Battery, 33W Fast Charging Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.