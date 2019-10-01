Technology News
loading

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Teaser Trailer to Screen in Front of Joker in India

A little less than 10 months to go.

By | Updated: 1 October 2019 11:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Teaser Trailer to Screen in Front of Joker in India

Photo Credit: Paul Hebert/AMPAS

Christopher Nolan at an event in June 2018

Highlights
  • Same Tenet footage that was screened in the US in August
  • Nolan recently filmed Tenet for five days in Mumbai
  • Tenet movie release date is July 17, 2020

A teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan's next movie, Tenet, will play in front of screenings of Joker — the standalone DC film which charts the origin story of Batman's archenemy — in India. This is the same Tenet footage that was screened in front of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw in select theatres in the US back in August, Gadgets 360 has learned. In the interest of those who haven't yet spoiled themselves by reading Tenet footage descriptions or watching ripped versions on YouTube, we won't talk about the forty-second Tenet teaser trailer and what or whom it features, except to say that it doesn't show much. In other words, it's just as what teasers ought to be. And for now, it's exclusive to theatres.

Written and directed by Nolan, Tenet is being described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. The action thriller film stars John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Robert Pattinson (Twilight), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Dimple Kapadia (Rudaali), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Clémence Poésy (The Tunnel), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight), Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), and Denzil Smith (Delhi Crime). Nolan is also producing Tenet with his wife Emma Thomas. Hoyte van Hoytema (Interstellar, Dunkirk) is the cinematographer, while Oscar-winner Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther) is the composer.

Tenet is one of several trailers that will play in front of Joker screenings in India, in addition to the Edward Norton-starrer crime drama Motherless Brooklyn out November 1, the Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson-starrer The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep which releases November 8, the Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren-starrer drama thriller The Good Liar slated for November 15, and the Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson-starrer legal drama Just Mercy that's set for a December-January opening. Warner Bros. has opted for a theatre-only approach for teasers of highly-awaited films recently, first with Tenet, and then the Margot Robbie-led Birds of Prey in front of It Chapter Two.

Nolan shot Tenet in Mumbai for five days back in September, taking half the time he had reportedly planned to, with locations including Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. India is one of seven planned production countries for the globe-spanning film, alongside Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Norway, the UK, and the US.

Joker is out October 2 in cinemas in India. Tenet is slated to release July 17, 2020 in India and across the world. Both films are being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures globally.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tenet, Christopher Nolan, Warner Bros, Joker, India, Mumbai
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Call of Duty: Mobile Now Available for Android and iOS: How to Download
Honor Smartphones
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Teaser Trailer to Screen in Front of Joker in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold to Launch in India Today: What You Need to Know
  2. Mi Smart Band 4 Review: Best Affordable Fitness Tracker?
  3. Realme X2 Pro Launch Teased, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Tipped
  4. iPhone Lost in River Found Still Working After 15 Months
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  6. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  7. iPhone Lineup May Get LED-Illuminated Apple Logo, Patent Tips
  8. Mi Mix 4 Not in the Works, Says Xiaomi Brand Promotion Manager
  9. Realme C2 Update Brings September Security Patch, Other New Features
  10. Xiaomi Says Sold Over 10 Devices Per Second Through Ongoing Festive Sales
#Latest Stories
  1. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Teaser Trailer to Screen in Front of Joker in India
  2. Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, ARM-Powered Surface Device Leak Ahead of Tomorrow's Microsoft Launch
  3. Call of Duty: Mobile Now Available for Android and iOS: How to Download
  4. Microsoft BitLocker Security Will Not Rely on SSD Hardware Encryption Following Update
  5. Netflix Announces Fourth Season of Hit Show Stranger Things
  6. iOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.2, watchOS 6.0.1 Released: Here Is What's New, How to Download
  7. iPhone Lost in River Found Still Working After 15 Months
  8. TSMC Counter-Sues US Chip Rival GlobalFoundries for Patent Infringement
  9. WeWork Shelves Plan for IPO, Tries to Rebuild Battered Image
  10. Twitter Lets Users Sideline Unwanted Direct Messages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.