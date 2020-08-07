Technology News
Tenet Gets a New Teaser Trailer With an Introduction From Christopher Nolan

Nolan calls Tenet an “attempt to make as big a film as possible”.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 August 2020 11:50 IST
Tenet Gets a New Teaser Trailer With an Introduction From Christopher Nolan

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan in the new Tenet teaser trailer

  • Tenet release date in August–September in most parts of the world
  • New Tenet teaser gives us another clue of how its world works
  • “A film made very much for the big screen,” Nolan adds

With Tenet — Christopher Nolan's epic time-bending espionage movie — getting a September 4 release date in China, Warner Bros. has unveiled a teaser trailer aimed at Chinese audiences that features a message from Nolan himself alongside bits of new Tenet footage. Thankfully, it's entirely in English language (with Mandarin Chinese subtitles) except for all the title cards, so you can experience it without missing anything important.

The new Tenet teaser mentions an “airlock” that seemingly separates the world where time is inverted — well, actually, time isn't, you are. Towards the end, it features some new footage — including the protagonist (John David Washington) ducking from bullets and running away from an explosion — that was part of the Tenet prologue released in theatres, including India. And there's a moment where the characters are sneaking in amidst a wreckage involving a giant plane.

“Hello audiences in China, my name is Christopher Nolan,” the director says in the new Tenet teaser. “I'm the director of Tenet, which is a film that we've made very much for the big screen. As a huge fan of cinema and epic event cinema my whole life, I like nothing more than escaping to another world through the power of movies. And Tenet is our attempt to make as big a film as possible, with as immersive action as possible for the big screen. And we're extremely excited about showing it to Chinese audiences.”

The rest of the new Tenet teaser is made up of footage from Nolan's other well-known movies, including the 2010 mind-bending Inception, the 2014 space travel Interstellar, the 2017 World War II drama Dunkirk, and the 2008 superhero masterpiece The Dark Knight.

Tenet will release in late August in over 70 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and the UK, and in early September in the likes of China, Russia, and the US.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tenet, Christopher Nolan, China, Warner Bros
