Technology News
loading

Tenet Release Date Delayed Indefinitely, Nolan Movie to Have a Staggered Release

Warner Bros. will announce a new release date “imminently”.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 July 2020 10:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tenet Release Date Delayed Indefinitely, Nolan Movie to Have a Staggered Release

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Elizabeth Debicki in Tenet

Highlights
  • Tenet originally slated for July 17, before jumping to July 31
  • It then moved to August 12, but has now been struck off
  • Tenet will have different release dates in different markets

Tenet doesn't have a release date anymore. With most cinemas closed in the US due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. announced Monday that it was delaying the Christopher Nolan movie for a third time. The studio still plans to release Tenet in 2020, noting that it would share a new release date “imminently”. That said, Tenet won't have a “traditional global day-and-date release”. That means Tenet will have different release dates in different markets, all dependent on how controlled the COVID-19 situation is. This means the likes of the US, Brazil, and India — the countries with the highest number of cases — will likely be the last to see Tenet.

“Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a prepared statement. “We're grateful for the support we've received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates.

“Amidst all this continued uncertainty, we have decided to vacate the current date [for Tenet]. We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”

Tenet was originally slated to open July 17. But in mid-June, Warner Bros. pushed it back to July 31, and then to August 12 in late June. Multiple reports now claim that Tenet might begin its roll-out in early September — IndieWire says September 9, and it's September 11 for Deadline — including in the US. That likely won't apply to many of the big cities such as Los Angeles given how the pandemic has been resurging. But Tenet can proceed in the likes of South Korea, Japan, and parts of Europe and China, where the situation is far better. Though it's not all good news there. New cases in Spain have tripled after the lockdown was eased.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tenet, Warner Bros, Christopher Nolan, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Pandemic
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
IBM Posts Gains as Customers Accelerate Shift to Cloud
37 Recently Active Volcanic Structures Identified on Venus

Related Stories

Tenet Release Date Delayed Indefinitely, Nolan Movie to Have a Staggered Release
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale in India on July 29, Price Revealed
  4. Seven VPN Services Including UFO VPN Leaked Over 1.2TB of Private User Data
  5. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus Buds Price Teased Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  7. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch on July 28
  9. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  10. Vodafone Idea Now Lets You Opt for an eSIM
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Offers COVID-19 Contact Tracing Help Amid Chaotic US Response
  2. 37 Recently Active Volcanic Structures Identified on Venus
  3. Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on July 28
  4. Tenet Release Date Delayed Indefinitely, Nolan Movie to Have a Staggered Release
  5. IBM Posts Gains as Customers Accelerate Shift to Cloud
  6. Uber Defends Business Model at UK's Supreme Court
  7. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Specifications
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Nord Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Seven VPN Services Including UFO VPN, Rabbit VPN, Fast VPN Leaked Over 1.2TB of Private User Data: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com