Technology News
loading

Tenet Might Release in Europe, Asia in Late August: Report

Don’t expect that to include India, given the pandemic situation.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 July 2020 03:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tenet Might Release in Europe, Asia in Late August: Report

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

John David Washington, Robert Pattinson in Tenet

Highlights
  • Tenet release date might be August 26–28 in UK, France, Spain
  • Asian cinemas waiting on new release date in ‘next few days’
  • Of course, it could all change if there’s a new coronavirus wave

Tenet — Christopher Nolan's time-bending espionage epic movie — might release in late August in parts of Europe and Asia, according to a new report. Warner Bros. is reportedly in talks with cinema chains in France, Spain, and the UK to open Tenet between Wednesday, August 26 and Friday, August 28. Meanwhile, theatre owners in Asia are waiting on hear on a new release date for Tenet in “the next few days”. Don't expect this to include India though, given the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. The government has yet to even discuss the reopening of cinemas, though the likes of PVR Cinemas are hoping to reopen by the end of September.

Variety brings word of the new development on Tenet's potential release outside the US, noting that this fits in with what Warner Bros. had hinted at in its statement when it indefinitely delayed the Nolan movie earlier this week: “We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.” With the pandemic resurging in the US, and studios concerned about the financial stakes, they are now willing to forego a simultaneous release and open earlier in some countries.

That's partly down to the fact that China — the second biggest market for Hollywood movies — has already reopened cinemas in many parts of the country, with those in “low-risk areas” of the capital Beijing set to follow starting Friday, July 24. As for Europe, Variety notes that Warner Bros. seems to be following in the footsteps of Sony Pictures, which brought forward a local production in Spain amid fears of an upcoming second wave of COVID-19. That — to make money while the situation isn't too bad — is a risky strategy though, and given how quickly things can change, it's possible that Tenet might not debut in late August.

European cinemas have concerns of their own, as they expressed to Variety: “If the exhibition community doesn't have any new movies in the next few months, there will not be an exhibition community. For most, if not all big studio movies, between 70–80 percent of all box office is offshore, and it feels like that's been forgotten.” At the same time, there are fears of piracy as well, were the highly-awaited film to roll out in different months around the world.

Tenet might release August 26–28 in Europe, and in late August in Asia.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tenet, Warner Bros, Europe, Asia, Christopher Nolan, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Pandemic
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Lovecraft Country Trailer Looks Great. Will the J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele Combo Deliver for HBO?

Related Stories

Tenet Might Release in Europe, Asia in Late August: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Pop-Up Sale to Go Live Starting July 27
  2. Apple Begins Making ‘Top-of-the-Line’ iPhone 11 in India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Review
  4. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Apple Is Indeed Making a 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Model, iOS 14 Beta Suggests
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Tata Sky Broadband Now Offers 3 Mbps of Post FUP Speed
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Teased
  9. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  10. WhatsApp Multiple Device, Advanced Search Features Spotted in Latest Beta
#Latest Stories
  1. Tenet Might Release in Europe, Asia in Late August: Report
  2. Tenet Might Release in Europe, Asia in Late August: Report
  3. Lovecraft Country Trailer Looks Great. Will the J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele Combo Deliver for HBO?
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Aka Galaxy S20 Lite Tipped to Pack 4,500mAh Battery, Colour Options Leaked
  5. European Commission Asks EU Nations to Diversify 5G Suppliers
  6. Tata Sky Broadband Increases Post FUP Speed to 3 Mbps for All Unlimited Plans
  7. Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS EarBuds With Noise Cancellation Support Launching in India on August 6
  8. Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Sues YouTube for Bitcoin Scam Videos
  9. PM Narendra Modi’s Official Website to Be Accessible in 6 UN, 22 Indian Languages
  10. Garmin Fitness Tracking Service Suffers Global Outage Due to Suspected Ransomware Attack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com