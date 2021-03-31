Technology News
Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India

In English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — but no 4K.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 31 March 2021 10:21 IST
Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India

Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros.

John David Washington, Robert Pattinson in Tenet

Highlights
  • Tenet released December 4 in Indian cinemas
  • January 4 on Blu-ray, January 29 on video-on-demand
  • Arrives on streaming in India a month before the US

Tenet — Christopher Nolan's epic time-bending espionage movie — is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. For those who have an Amazon Prime subscription, this is now the most affordable way (essentially free) to watch Tenet online in India. But it's not the best way to watch Tenet, for the Prime Video version is limited to high-definition (HD) video resolution. On video-on-demand platforms such as Apple TV (formerly iTunes Movies) and Google Play, Tenet is available in 4K HDR (with support for Dolby Vision). There's no Dolby Atmos support because Nolan doesn't care much for the 3D audio tech.

With its release on a streaming service, Tenet has now completed every step of its release cycle. The Nolan film had a delayed release in Indian cinemas owing to the pandemic — it arrived December 4, a few months after it premiered in late August and early September in Europe, the US, and elsewhere. But thanks to the pandemic, Tenet has also had an accelerated rollout on all other media. It was available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Blu-ray in just a month on January 4, and then debuted on video-on-demand platforms (including Apple TV, Google Play, Hungama Play, Tata Sky, and YouTube Movies) later that month on January 29 — eight weeks after cinemas.

And now, Tenet finds its way to streaming with Prime Video two months on. In total, that's less than four months since Tenet first released in India. It's a much shorter cycle than usual. For its biggest films, Warner Bros. India usually waits around six months — case in point, Joker — before allowing them on the likes of Netflix and Prime Video. Speaking of Netflix, Warner Bros. has a two-fold licensing system in India. Its movies are first available on Prime Video for a year before they move over to Netflix. Case in point Joker again, that arrives April 20 on Netflix in India. That means you can expect Tenet to be available March 31, 2022 on Netflix in India.

Written and directed by Nolan, Tenet follows a secret agent (John David Washington) who learns the flow of time can be reversed, and that it's central to his newest mission: save his world from an attack led by the future. Tenet also stars Robert Pattinson as the agent's handler Neil, Elizabeth Debicki as the villain's estranged wife Kat, Dimple Kapadia as arms trafficker Priya, Kenneth Branagh as Russian oligarch villain Sator, Himesh Patel as fixer Mahir, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as special ops commander Ives, Clémence Poésy as scientist Barbara, Martin Donovan as the agent's CIA boss Fay, Fiona Dourif as special ops leader Wheeler, Yuri Kolokolnikov as Sator's bodyguard Volkov, Denzil Smith as Priya's husband Sanjay, and Michael Caine as intelligence officer Sir Michael Crosby.

Tenet is out now on Amazon Prime Video in India. In the US, Tenet won't be available on streaming until May 1, when it arrives on HBO Max.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tenet, Christopher Nolan, Warner Bros, Warner Bros India, WarnerMedia, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, HBO Max
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
TikTok Parent ByteDance’s Bank Accounts Said to Be Blocked by India for Alleged Tax Evasion

