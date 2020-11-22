Technology News
Tenet Release Date in India Set for December 4

Over three months after its international release.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 November 2020 15:30 IST
Tenet Release Date in India Set for December 4

Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros.

John David Washington, Robert Pattinson in Tenet

Highlights
  • Tenet release date in India revealed by Dimple Kapadia
  • The Nolan movie first released August 26 in Europe
  • December 4 release date is 11 days before Blu-ray release

Tenet will release December 4 in India, Warner Bros. India has announced, with a short video featuring cast member Dimple Kapadia. Christopher Nolan's epic time-bending espionage movie was expected to open in November in India, following the reopening of theatres across the country amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it's been slightly delayed. But hey, we finally have an India release date for Tenet. The December 4 date is approximately 13 weeks after Tenet first released internationally, in late August.

“The wait is finally over,” Kapadia says in the Tenet India release date announcement video. “I am extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet on the fourth of December all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project. The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns, and twists you can best enjoy only on the big screen. So see you all there on the fourth of December, in the cinemas.”

In addition to Kapadia, Tenet cast includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poésy, Martin Donovan, Fiona Duorif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Denzil Smith, Kenneth Branagh, and Michael Caine. Nolan wrote and directed Tenet. Nolan is also a producer on Tenet alongside wife Emma Thomas. Tenet filmed in seven countries across three continents, including India, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Norway, the UK, and the US.

Here's the official synopsis for Tenet, from Warner Bros. Pictures:

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.

Tenet is out December 4 in cinemas across India, less than two weeks before its release on Blu-ray and digital platforms internationally.

Further reading: Tenet, Christopher Nolan, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora
HDFC Bank Is Down, Debit Card, UPI Transactions, and Even ATMs Not Working, Customers Say

