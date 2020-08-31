Technology News
Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks

It was always going to happen, but the film’s staggered release is an additional threat.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 31 August 2020 12:43 IST
Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks

Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros.

John David Washington in Tenet

Highlights
  • Tenet released last week in Europe, South-East Asia
  • Several cam-recorded versions leaked on torrents
  • All versions are terrible quality and/or contain ads

Tenet — Christopher Nolan's epic time-bending espionage movie — has seemingly leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in multiple differing versions of quality. While some copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, many are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses, malware, and whatnot onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even in those genuine cases, the illegal Tenet copies are of remarkably poor quality, feature hard-coded subtitles, and/or are filled with advertisements. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing.

Christopher Nolan Is Making a Mistake With Tenet

The first legitimate leaked version of Tenet showed up on torrent sites such as The Pirate Bay, Torrentz2, and 1337x over the weekend, with the labels “KOR” and “CAM”, suggesting they were filmed with a video camera in Korean cinemas. According to public comments, nearly all of them are filled with ads for a variety of online gambling and betting companies. Since then, several modified and newer versions of — labelled “V2” for version 2.0 or “NO ADS” — have been uploaded to piracy networks, to capture the heavy interest coming from those unable to catch Tenet in theatres. File sizes range from around 1-2.6GB, depending on the version you run into.

Thankfully for Warner Bros. and Nolan, who champions the value of the big-screen experience, the quality of all the illegal Tenet rips is terrible. Per publicly available screenshots, Gadgets 360 can tell that they exhibit severe issues with sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, and/or colour. We won't be posting any screenshots out of not wanting to spoil any part of the film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest that it's echo-y, muffled, and hard to hear. The Tenet full movie leaks only reinforce the fact that you should check out the movie when it's officially available in theatres or on home media.

Written and directed by Nolan, Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Fiona Dourif, Andrew Howard, Martin Donovan, Sean Avery, Jack Cutmore-Scott, and Denzil Smith. Tenet was made on a reported budget of $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,470 crores), making it Nolan's most expensive movie to date. Nolan produced Tenet with his wife Emma Thomas.

Watch the Final Trailer for Tenet

Tenet is out now in various parts of Europe, Australia, South-East Asia, and the Middle East. It opens this week in China and the US, followed by Russia and Japan later in September. Tenet doesn't have a release date in India yet.

Comments

Further reading: Tenet, Christopher Nolan, Warner Bros, Torrents, Piracy
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
