Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks

Tenet — Christopher Nolan's epic time-bending espionage movie — has seemingly leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in multiple differing versions of quality. While some copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, many are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses, malware, and whatnot onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even in those genuine cases, the illegal Tenet copies are of remarkably poor quality, feature hard-coded subtitles, and/or are filled with advertisements. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing.

The first legitimate leaked version of Tenet showed up on torrent sites such as The Pirate Bay, Torrentz2, and 1337x over the weekend, with the labels “KOR” and “CAM”, suggesting they were filmed with a video camera in Korean cinemas. According to public comments, nearly all of them are filled with ads for a variety of online gambling and betting companies. Since then, several modified and newer versions of — labelled “V2” for version 2.0 or “NO ADS” — have been uploaded to piracy networks, to capture the heavy interest coming from those unable to catch Tenet in theatres. File sizes range from around 1-2.6GB, depending on the version you run into.

Thankfully for Warner Bros. and Nolan, who champions the value of the big-screen experience, the quality of all the illegal Tenet rips is terrible. Per publicly available screenshots, Gadgets 360 can tell that they exhibit severe issues with sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, and/or colour. We won't be posting any screenshots out of not wanting to spoil any part of the film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest that it's echo-y, muffled, and hard to hear. The Tenet full movie leaks only reinforce the fact that you should check out the movie when it's officially available in theatres or on home media.

Written and directed by Nolan, Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Fiona Dourif, Andrew Howard, Martin Donovan, Sean Avery, Jack Cutmore-Scott, and Denzil Smith. Tenet was made on a reported budget of $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,470 crores), making it Nolan's most expensive movie to date. Nolan produced Tenet with his wife Emma Thomas.

Tenet is out now in various parts of Europe, Australia, South-East Asia, and the Middle East. It opens this week in China and the US, followed by Russia and Japan later in September. Tenet doesn't have a release date in India yet.