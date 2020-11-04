Technology News
loading

Christopher Nolan ‘Thrilled’ With Tenet Box Office Haul, Blames Studios for ‘Drawing the Wrong Conclusions’

“Everybody has to adapt to a new reality,” Nolan added.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 November 2020 11:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Christopher Nolan ‘Thrilled’ With Tenet Box Office Haul, Blames Studios for ‘Drawing the Wrong Conclusions’

Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros.

John David Washington, Christopher Nolan on the sets of Tenet

Highlights
  • Tenet released in August, September around the world
  • It has made $350 million total, only $52 million in the US
  • Hollywood studios have pushed all big movies to 2021

Christopher Nolan has defended the worldwide box office haul of his latest film, Tenet, and said that he is “thrilled” that the epic time-bending espionage movie has made nearly $350 million (about Rs. 2,610 crores) since its release in August and September around the world. A release date for India is pending, but Tenet is expected to arrive before the end of the year. Nolan added that he fears Hollywood studios are taking a glass-half-empty approach to Tenet's box office performance, rather than seeing it as a glass half full.

Christopher Nolan Is Making a Mistake With Tenet

“I'm thrilled that [Tenet] has made almost $350 million,” Nolan told Los Angeles Times. “But I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release – that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they're looking at where it hasn't lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting – or rebuilding our business, in other words.”

Nolan doesn't mention what markets he is referring to when he says “where the film has worked well,” but it's worth noting that Tenet has done better outside the US, which has become more and more important for the American film industry over the past decade. Of the $347.1 million (about Rs. 2,590 crores) total, Tenet has made $293.3 million (about Rs. 2,190 crores) outside the US, with just $52.5 million (about Rs. 390 crores) in the US, in part due to New York and Los Angeles cinemas not fully opening.

That was deemed disappointing by box office analysts, even though we have no context for what a film should make during an ongoing pandemic. Hollywood studios have pushed all their big blockbuster movies to 2021, be it the next Bond film No Time to Die (April 2, 2021), the upcoming Marvel movies (Black Widow in May 2021, Shang-Chi in July 2021, and Eternals in November 2021), or the next Fast and Furious flick F9 (May 28, 2021).

Warner Bros.' own Wonder Woman 1984 is the last big movie still set for 2020 (Christmas Day), but that is also expected to move soon. While Nolan is “thrilled” with Tenet's box office collections, the studio that released it isn't sure it wants to go through that again. Though it's worth noting that the COVID-19 situation is always evolving, and currently, a second lockdown is underway across Western Europe. Tenet made over $91 million (about Rs. 680 crores) in Western Europe.

Still, if it were up to Nolan, he would seemingly push for more theatrical releases: “Long term, moviegoing is a part of life, like restaurants and everything else. But right now, everybody has to adapt to a new reality.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tenet, Christopher Nolan, Warner Bros, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Pandemic, Cinemas, Theatres
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Oppo K7x With 5G Support, Quad Rear Camera Setup, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Christopher Nolan ‘Thrilled’ With Tenet Box Office Haul, Blames Studios for ‘Drawing the Wrong Conclusions’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax Makes Its Comeback in India With Two 'In' Series Phones
  2. Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update for Anonymous Voting
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Available Today
  4. LG Phone With Rollable Display Revealed in Render, 2021 Launch Expected
  5. Oppo K7x Gets Listed on Online Retailer a Just Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  7. iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Charging Limited to 12W, Apple Confirms
  8. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get Three New Phones This Month
  9. Realme Watch S Brings 15 Days of Battery Life, Circular Touchscreen
  10. Google Messages Now Lets You Sort SMS Messages Into Categories
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch, Pre-Order and Sale Dates Tipped
  2. Spotify Can Now Be Streamed on Apple Watch Directly, Without an iPhone
  3. Christopher Nolan ‘Thrilled’ With Tenet Box Office Haul, Blames Studios for ‘Drawing the Wrong Conclusions’
  4. Oppo K7x With 5G Support, Quad Rear Camera Setup, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Infinix Smart 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Limited to 12W Speeds, Other iPhone 12 Models to Go Up to 15W
  7. SK Hynix Expects Soft Server Demand Following Third-Quarter Profit Surge
  8. Twitter, Facebook Suspend Some Accounts as US Election Misinformation Spreads
  9. Ant Group’s Record $37-Billion IPO Suspended in Shanghai, Hong Kong
  10. Honor 10X Lite With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup Set to Launch on November 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com