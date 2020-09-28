Technology News
loading

Tenet Scales $280 Million at the Box Office Worldwide

Mulan is far behind theatrically, though it might have earned more thanks to Disney+.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 September 2020 11:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tenet Scales $280 Million at the Box Office Worldwide

Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros.

Kenneth Branagh in Tenet

Highlights
  • Tenet doesn’t have a release date in India yet
  • China is the biggest earner for both Tenet, Mulan
  • Mulan Disney+ opening was $261 million: Report

Tenet — Christopher Nolan's epic time-bending espionage movie — has now grossed an estimated $283.2 million (about Rs. 2,080 crores) at the global box office, after adding an estimated $19.2 million (about Rs. 140 crores) worldwide this past weekend from 57 markets. That continues the Nolan film's slowdown at the box office, with Tenet surpassing $200 million two weekends ago and $250 million last weekend. Warner Bros. is having a particularly difficult time in the US, where Tenet brought in just $3.4 million (about Rs. 25 crores) this weekend, as major movie markets (Los Angeles and New York) largely remain shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Of its current estimated $283.2 million total, Tenet has grossed $64.3 million (about Rs. 475 crores) in China, followed by $41 million (about Rs. 300 crores) in the US, $19.6 million (about Rs. 145 crores) in the UK, $18 million (about Rs. 132 crores) in France, $14.6 million (about Rs. 107 crores) in Germany, and $13.1 million (about Rs. 96 crores) in South Korea. Tenet has done well in Nolan's favourite film format — IMAX — with it contributing $27 million (about Rs. 200 crores) as yet, which is 11.2 percent of Tenet's box office total. IMAX is around 1–2 percent in terms of screen count.

While Tenet seems to be underperforming for a Nolan movie, it's worth remembering that there is no context for box office during the pandemic. Additionally, Tenet has 25 markets where it doesn't have a release date, including India. Cinemas in India remain shut till September 30 and there's no official word as yet on whether they might be allowed to reopen in October.

Beyond Tenet, Mulan — Disney's live-action reimagining of its animated musical — has now grossed $64.4 million (about Rs. 475 crores) in total, with $40 million (about Rs. 295 crores) coming in from China. Though China is clearly its most important market, Mulan has massively underperformed in China as per Disney's expectations. Still, Mulan might have made more than Tenet, if figures provided by analytics research firm 7Park Data are to be believed, which put the film's US opening on Disney+ at close to $261 million (about Rs. 1,920 crores).

Far behind Tenet and Mulan is The New Mutants, which has now climbed to $38.9 million (about Rs. 285 crores) globally. The X-Men horror spin-off has struggled with $18.6 million (about Rs. 135 crores) coming in from the US. Other major markets are France ($2.8 million), Mexico ($2 million), the UK ($1.9 million), Spain ($1.3 million), and Germany ($1.1 million). The New Mutants opens October 22 in China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tenet, Christopher Nolan, Warner Bros, Mulan, Disney, Disney Plus, The New Mutants, X Men
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Jio Blocking Twitch Streams During IPL 2020 Cricket Matches, Users Report

Related Stories

Tenet Scales $280 Million at the Box Office Worldwide
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile May Remain Banned in India Despite Tencent Licence Withdrawal
  2. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Complete Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Jio Blocking Twitch Streams During IPL 2020 Cricket Matches, Users Report
  4. OnePlus Updates Zen Mode App With Features Meant for Android 11
  5. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Google Meet to Limit Meetings to 60 Minutes on Free Plans
  7. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  8. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  9. Realme Narzo 20 Review
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme’s New Q-Series Phone Launching on October 13: Report
  2. Spotify Partners With Chernin Entertainment to Adapt Podcasts for Movies, TV Shows
  3. Redmi 9A 6GB RAM Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Tenet Scales $280 Million at the Box Office Worldwide
  5. Jio Blocking Twitch Streams During IPL 2020 Cricket Matches, Users Report
  6. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Complete Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. China Must Prepare for 'Long Tech March' Following US Restrictions on SMIC: State Media
  8. TikTok US Ban: Federal Judge Postpones Trump Administration Order Against App Downloads
  9. Google Meet to Limit Meetings to 60 Minutes on Free Plans After September 30
  10. Realme Narzo 20 to Go on Sale for First Time in Today via Flipkart, Realme.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com