Tenet Nears $150 Million at Box Office as It Opens in the US and China

Disney’s Mulan enters the fray in China this week.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 September 2020 10:57 IST
Tenet Nears $150 Million at Box Office as It Opens in the US and China

Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson, John David Washington in Tenet

  • Tenet premiered last week of August in Europe, Asia
  • China is the leading market for Tenet with $30 million
  • Tenet made $20.2 million in 5-day period in US, Canada

Tenet has climbed to an estimated worldwide box office total of $146.2 million (about Rs. 1,067 crores) after bringing in $78.3 million (about Rs. 571 crores) with its opening in the US, China, and Russia, and its second weekend in most parts of Europe, Asia, and Australia. Those aren't great figures for a Christopher Nolan movie — his most expensive film to date, with a reported budget of $200 million (about Rs. 1,460 crores) — but that's only due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as Warner Bros. noted. In a statement, the studio said: “There is literally no context in which to compare the results of a film opening during a pandemic with any other circumstance.”

Christopher Nolan Is Making a Mistake With Tenet

Of the $78.3 million box office weekend enjoyed by Tenet, an estimated $20.2 million (about Rs. 147 crores) was garnered in the US and Canada over a five-day period — including Monday of the North American Labor Day long weekend — with the remaining $58.1 million (about Rs. 424 crores) coming in from all other markets around the world. China (with $30 million) was the biggest contributor in the latter department, but Tenet was second to a local hit called The Eight Hundred. Still, it's the best performance for a Nolan movie in China, per Deadline.

For Tenet, China is followed by the UK ($13.1 million), France ($10.7 million), Germany ($8.7 million), Korea ($8.2 million), Taiwan ($6.3 million), Spain ($5.2 million), Australia ($4.52 million), Italy ($4.5 million), and Netherlands ($4.1 million). Except China, Tenet has spent two weekends in all of those markets. Tenet opened with $2.6 million (about Rs. 19 crores) in Russia. IMAX — Nolan's favourite format — is having a great time with Tenet as well, having grossed $16.3 million (about Rs. 119 crores) as yet.

Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks

Next up for Tenet is Hong Kong, Israel, and Qatar this week, followed by Japan and Mexico next week. The Nolan film will face stiff competition in China starting Friday, with Disney's live-action reimagining of Mulan entering China.

Unlike Tenet, which is sticking to theatres only, Disney is taking a dual approach with Mulan. It's available as a premium addition to Disney+ in select markets, and in theatres wherever Disney+ is not a thing. Mulan grossed an estimated $5.9 million (about Rs. 43 crores) in those latter markets this weekend, including the number one slot in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the UAE.

Watch the Final Trailer for Tenet

Tenet hasn't set a release date for India as yet. Mulan will release in December on Disney+ Hotstar.

Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
