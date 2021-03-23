Technology News
loading

Tencent Music to Team Up With Warner Music Group for New Record Label in China

The Chinese music streaming platform also signed an extended multi-year licencing agreement with Warner Music Group.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 March 2021 11:26 IST
Tencent Music to Team Up With Warner Music Group for New Record Label in China

The deal can help Tencent, which owns a stake in Universal Music Group, add more exclusive content

Highlights
  • Most of Tencent Music's users are in its music streaming unit
  • But the biggest revenue drivers are social entertainment services
  • People are looking for a lot of entertainment while stuck being at home

Tencent Music Entertainment Group said on Monday it will create a joint venture record label with Warner Music Group in China, after reporting better-than-expected revenue on higher subscriptions in the fourth quarter.

The Chinese music streaming platform also signed an extended multi-year licensing agreement with the US music label. The deal can help Tencent, which owns a stake in Universal Music Group, add more exclusive content.

People looking for a variety of entertainment, while stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, joined music streaming platforms such as Tencent and Spotify to drive away boredom. This helped Tencent Music's fourth quarter as it added more paying users.

Revenue rose 14.3 percent to CNY 8.34 billion (roughly Rs. 9,270 crore) in the quarter from a year earlier, beating estimates of CNY 8.33 billion (roughly Rs. 9,260 crore). The sales were boosted by a 40.4 percent jump to 56 million paid subscribers in the company's online music service.

Most of Tencent Music's users are in its music streaming unit, but the biggest revenue drivers are social entertainment services, including karaoke platforms, where users can live stream concerts and shows. Revenue from social entertainment services and others grew 8.2 percent to CNY 5.58 billion (roughly Rs. 6,200 crore).

Excluding items, the company earned CNY 80 (roughly Rs. 890) per American Depository Share (ADS), missing analysts' average estimate of CNY 81 (roughly Rs. 900) per ADS, according to IBES data from Refinitiv .

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent Music, Warner Music Group
OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak Hours Before Launch, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8, 8 Pro
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price

Related Stories

Tencent Music to Team Up With Warner Music Group for New Record Label in China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8
  2. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
  3. Amazon Fab Phone Fest Begins: Price Cut on OnePlus 8T, More Phones
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Godzilla vs. Kong
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature
  6. Moto G100 and Moto G60 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Instagram Most Invasive App, Signal and Clubhouse Safest to Use: pCloud
  8. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With 10mm Drivers Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Watch Pre-Orders Kick Off, Alleged Render Leaks
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro to Feature Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Finally Get Stable Android 11 Update: Report
  2. The Witcher Season 2 Cast Gets Seven New Members, Including Hobbit, Bridgerton Alums
  3. Big Tech Critic Lina Khan Named by US President Joe Biden for Key Regulatory Post
  4. Nintendo Partners With Pokemon Go Maker Niantic on Pikmin Mobile Game
  5. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price
  6. Tencent Music to Team Up With Warner Music Group for New Record Label in China
  7. OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak Hours Before Launch, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8, 8 Pro
  8. Facebook Fails in Bid to Derail $15-Billion Privacy Suit Over Illegal User Tracking
  9. Vivo Y72 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Netflix, Keanu Reeves Team Up on Brzrkr Movie, Anime Spin-Off Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com